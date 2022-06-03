Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy Today

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy Today

Are you on the hunt for growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three I’d buy today!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

Growth stocks continue to be very volatile. I believe this will continue to be the case, as long as companies perform well in this largely questionable economy. We could start to see real recoveries if investors stop fearing a high interest rate economy. What this volatility gives investors though, is an opportunity to buy shares at a massive discount. In this article, I’ll discuss three growth stocks I’d buy today.

My favourite mid-cap stock

In my investment portfolio, most TSX-listed companies are blue-chip stocks. This is because the Canadian stock market features so many established companies that continue to innovate within their respective industries. However, as a growth-minded investor, I sometimes venture into the world of small- and mid-cap stocks. Regarding the latter, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is likely my favourite stock within that valuation range.

What interests me about this company is its close ties with Constellation Software. I believe that this unique relationship could help Topicus become a major stock market winner. Until its IPO in 2021, Topicus was a subsidiary of Constellation Software. Even now that it operates as a separate entity, Constellation Software continues to guide Topicus. Six members of Topicus’s board of directors are executives from Constellation Software. Topicus operates in a landscape that’s ripe for acquisition and has a proven winner, helping it move forward.

An excellent e-commerce company

If I were told that I could only invest in one industry, it would be the e-commerce industry. I strongly believe that this industry has a lot of room for growth in the coming years. The major thesis behind this is two-fold. First, consumers have become much more accustomed to purchasing things online due to the prolonged pandemic we’ve had to endure. Second, younger consumers are very accustomed to online shopping. As this demographic grows to represent a larger proportion of the global consumer base, e-commerce sales should skyrocket.

One area of e-commerce that doesn’t get much attention is the online grocery market. Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) is a leading company in that area. In 2019, it was estimated that the company held a 40-45% share of the Canadian meal kit industry. Goodfood plans on bringing same-day and express deliveries to all of its major service areas. If it could pull that off, then it could be a major catalyst for Goodfood stock.

One growth stock your portfolio can’t go without

When talking about the e-commerce industry, or Canadian growth stocks in general, it’s hard to exclude Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). There are very few Canadian companies that have been able to establish a global presence as large as Shopify has. It provides a platform and all the tools necessary for merchants to operate online stores.

Shopify’s underperformance has been discussed extensively by stock market analysts. Although the stock hasn’t performed very well at all over the past year, I believe it could still be a great stock to hold over the long term. Shopify is a leader within the global e-commerce space. I believe it’s only a matter of time before we see a recovery in this stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Goodfood Market Corp.

More on Investing

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech ETFs Are Sinking in the Perfect Storm

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The technology sector continues to underperform in 2022, and three top tech ETFs are also sinking in the perfect storm.

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Will Inflation Cause Restaurant Stocks to Trim Their Dividends?

| Daniel Da Costa

These two restaurant stocks are some of the most popular dividend stocks for Canadian investors. And they could be at…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Investing

Retirees: My Top Utility Stock to Buy as Markets Tank

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock is a Steady Eddie dividend stock that retirees should look to if they fear inflation and…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Today for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These undervalued dividend stocks are perfect long-term buys for solid income, with strong returns at these low-cost levels.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Inflation Investing: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Own for the Next 2 Years

| Andrew Walker

Top defensive stocks with strong dividend-growth guidance look attractive in the current environment.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Jed Lloren

Interest rates continue to rise. Which three Canadian stocks should you buy?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 REITs Yielding Over 5% for Stable Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Real estate investment trusts are a perfect passive-income alternative. Here are three top stocks with 5% dividend yields or better!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Create $454 in Monthly Passive Income for Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors looking for extra passive income should look to these dividend stocks that pay out each and every month!

Read more »