3 Top Tech ETFs Are Sinking in the Perfect Storm

The technology sector continues to underperform in 2022, and three top tech ETFs are also sinking in the perfect storm.

Tech-based or tech-heavy Canadian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were hot picks in 2020 during the first COVID year. They mirrored the impressive performance of the technology sector that delivered a mind-boggling 80.3% overall return for the year.

Meanwhile, ETFs such as TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (TSX:TEC), iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT), and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (TSX:ZNQ) are sinking in the perfect storm.

International

The sector mix of TD’s TEC is predominantly technology (71.1%). Sectors like consumer services (8.80%), financial (5.80%), and consumer goods have representations, although none of them have percentage weights of more than 10%. Also, 85.2% of the 286 holdings are U.S. stocks. European Union and Japanese stocks comprise 7.1% and 4.8% compared to 1.2% of Canadian equities.

TEC seeks to track, to the performance of a global equity index. The said index measures the investment return of global mid- and large-cap technology stocks. Right now, the benchmark index is the Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index. Apple (14.8%), Microsoft (12.28%), and Amazon.com (6.51%) are the top three holdings.

100% Canadian

BlackRock’s XIT is 100% Canadian. The portfolio has 26 holdings, with application software companies (51.18%) having the most percentage weight. Internet services & infrastructure and IT consulting & other services follow with 19.09% and 18.63%, respectively.

Tech sectors like data processing & outsourced services, system software, communications equipment, and electronic manufacturing services are duly represented.

XIT seeks to provide long-term capital growth to investors by replicating the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index’s performance. Unfortunately, at $33.13 per share, the ETF is losing by 36.01% thus far in 2022. According to BlackRock, XIT carries a risk rating of medium to high.

100% American

BMO Global Asset Management designed ZNQ to replicate the performance of NASDAQ-listed companies. Moreover, this market capitalization weighted index tracks 100 of the largest non-financial stocks on NASDAQ. The top three holdings are identical or the same with TEC.

Wait for a market rotation

Rising inflation and interest rates have forced investors to stay away from growth-oriented stocks, mostly in the technology sector. Some market analysts say a market rotation will come, although the time frame is indeterminable.