3 Top Tech ETFs Are Sinking in the Perfect Storm

Tech-based or tech-heavy Canadian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were hot picks in 2020 during the first COVID year. They mirrored the impressive performance of the technology sector that delivered a mind-boggling 80.3% overall return for the year.
However, the sector’s robust performance didn’t sustain in 2021 and, instead, turned for the worse in 2022. TSX tech stocks are collectively deep in the red (-35.97%), while the NASDAQ index in the U.S. is down 23.33% year to date.
TD Asset Management Inc., BlackRock, and BMO Global Asset Management are top ETF providers but are powerless to stem the tide. TEC, XIT, and ZNQ are down year to date by an average of 27.97%. Investors should avoid tech stocks or tech ETFs for now, because the selloff in the beleaguered sector could extend for months.
International
The sector mix of TD’s TEC is predominantly technology (71.1%). Sectors like consumer services (8.80%), financial (5.80%), and consumer goods have representations, although none of them have percentage weights of more than 10%. Also, 85.2% of the 286 holdings are U.S. stocks. European Union and Japanese stocks comprise 7.1% and 4.8% compared to 1.2% of Canadian equities.
TEC seeks to track, to the performance of a global equity index. The said index measures the investment return of global mid- and large-cap technology stocks. Right now, the benchmark index is the Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index. Apple (14.8%), Microsoft (12.28%), and Amazon.com (6.51%) are the top three holdings.
100% Canadian
BlackRock’s XIT is 100% Canadian. The portfolio has 26 holdings, with application software companies (51.18%) having the most percentage weight. Internet services & infrastructure and IT consulting & other services follow with 19.09% and 18.63%, respectively.
Tech sectors like data processing & outsourced services, system software, communications equipment, and electronic manufacturing services are duly represented.
100% American
BMO Global Asset Management designed ZNQ to replicate the performance of NASDAQ-listed companies. Moreover, this market capitalization weighted index tracks 100 of the largest non-financial stocks on NASDAQ. The top three holdings are identical or the same with TEC.
Wait for a market rotation
Rising inflation and interest rates have forced investors to stay away from growth-oriented stocks, mostly in the technology sector. Some market analysts say a market rotation will come, although the time frame is indeterminable.