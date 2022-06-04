Home » Investing » 3 Stellar Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

3 Stellar Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

The market is full of some stellar growth stocks. Here are some great options to buy now and hold for the long term.

Posted by Demetris Afxentiou Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

Investors, particularly newer investors, often focus on income investments. While this is a sound approach, the appeal of some growth stocks can’t be understated. Fortunately, the market gives us plenty of options to consider, including the following three stellar growth stocks.

Convenience stores could make you rich

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a growth stock that should be on the radar of investors everywhere. Couche-Tard is one of the largest convenience store and gas station operators on the planet.

What makes Couche-Tard a good investment? The company generates a stable revenue stream that allows it to invest in growth initiatives. This has allowed the company to rapidly expand to its current position with over 14,000 locations on multiple continents.

Couche-Tard is also investing heavily into rolling out an EV network, which can leverage its already impressive network.

This dollar store stock will shock you

When thinking about a stellar growth stock in the retail sector, you might not be thinking about a dollar store stock. Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is both the largest dollar store in Canada and one of the best growth stocks available.

Part of the appeal of Dollarama stems from its business model. Dollarama sells products at pre-set price points. Lower-priced items are often bundled, providing an increased sense of value to shoppers. Adding to that appeal is the fact that dollar stores thrive when the market begins to cool.

Adding to that is Dollarama’s growing presence in Latin America. The company is expanding its footprint in several countries under its Dollar City brand.

Finally, let’s talk about timing. Given that inflation is at its highest point in several decades, the time couldn’t be better to consider Dollarama as a stellar growth stock to buy and hold.

Banking on growth with something extra

To many investors, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is viewed as more of an income stock than a growth stock. That’s a fair assessment, as BMO has provided a dividend to investors for almost two centuries. The current yield works out to 4.07%.

What makes BMO one of the stellar growth stocks you should buy? BMO is investing heavily into expanding its presence in the U.S. market. Spearheading that growth is the US$16.3 billion acquisition of the Bank of the West announced late last year.

Upon completion, California-based Bank of the West will add a whopping 1.8 million customers to BMO’s U.S. operation. The deal will also expand BMO’s exposure to 32 states in the U.S., making it one of the largest banks in that market.

Stellar growth stocks are everywhere

No investment is without some risk, especially during times of volatility. Fortunately, diversifying your portfolio with defensive stocks that are less prone to that volatility can help. All three of the stocks noted here are superb options in that regard.

In my opinion, one or all of the stocks noted above should be part of any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Investing

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

PHYS vs CGL: Which Gold ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Canada's top two ETFs for tracking gold go head to head.

Read more »

value for money
Investing

2 Canadian Value Stocks You Need to Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a Motley Fool investor looking for a strong investment on the TSX today that will last, these value…

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

How Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Are Making Canadians Rich

| Andrew Button

Value stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) are making Canadians rich in 2022.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Investing

CAPREIT: 1 of the Best REITs to Buy Today!

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is a high-quality residential real estate play that could enrich investors who buy on weakness.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Growing Monthly Income

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're an investor that loves to earn passive income, here are three of the best Canadian stocks to buy…

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

3 Value Stocks Primed for Buying!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a selection of great and reliable stocks that are primed for buying? Here are three value…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Dividend Stocks

Runaway Inflation Could Stall the Rebound of 2 Restaurant Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Restaurant sales in March 2022 have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but a drop in consumer spending and rising operating expenses could…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Investing

2 Canadian REITs in Turnaround Mode to Buy While They’re Still Cheap

| Daniel Da Costa

While many Canadian REITs are trading undervalued, these two are easily some of the best to buy now and hold…

Read more »