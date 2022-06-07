Home » Investing » 2 Great Investments to Buy in June 2022

2 Great Investments to Buy in June 2022

The current market environment boasts many excellent stocks at discounted prices, but these two could deliver the best value for your investment capital.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has been on a thrilling roller coaster in recent weeks, and not the kind everyone enjoys. Barring a few ups and downs, the Canadian benchmark index gained 3.59% from the start of the year till April 20, 2022. However, rising geopolitical tensions, inflation, and higher interest rates finally caught up with equity markets.

The index nosedived by 10.45% between April 20 and May 12, 2022. The index regained 4% in five days after hitting its May 12 low, only to drop by 1.90% on May 18. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by 6.77% from its May 12 low but down by 4.72% from its March 22 high. This uncertainty is more than enough to worry even the most experienced investors.

However, there are investors who wait for times like these, because it presents them with the opportunity to capitalize on the panic in stock markets. Market downturns often see high-quality stocks oversold due to irrational fears, leaving many undervalued stocks for savvier investors to pick up for a bargain.

Today, I will discuss two such undervalued stocks that warrant a place on your investment radar at current levels.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is an $837.02 million market capitalization digital health company. The company came into the spotlight during the pandemic, as demand for telehealth services skyrocketed.

WELL Health has performed well in recent quarters, meeting its guidance and increasing it. The company used the pandemic-fueled tailwinds to drive further growth, making several acquisitions and investing in organic growth.

WELL Health Technologies stock trades for $3.77 per share at writing. Despite its stellar performance, the company’s growth on the stock market has been stifled, aligning with the broader trend for growth and tech stocks. The decline in its share prices due to broader weakness in growth stocks makes it a more valuable asset to consider for value-seeking investors.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is an $11.02 billion giant in Canada’s retail industry. Headquartered in Toronto, Canadian Tire’s retail operations primarily focus on the automotive industry, hardware, sports, leisure, and houseware segments. The company boasts plenty of long-term growth potential. Canadian Tire’s business has been putting up stellar performances for the past several quarters.

Canadian Tire stock trades for $173.91 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 3.74% dividend yield. The company’s strong performance has not translated to significant spikes in its valuation. The company has recovered from the pandemic-led losses and trades for a seemingly high price on the stock market. However, it could be worth much more considering its fundamentals.

Canadian Tire boasts an enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.27 and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.77. It has not been this cheap in years and boasts plenty of potential for further growth.

Foolish takeaway

Stock market charts can be helpful in identifying undervalued stocks. However, it only shows you what is on the surface. Sometimes, stock charts can be deceiving. It is important to understand the fundamentals of the underlying businesses.

It can help you better identify value opportunities and separate them from stocks that have gone through justifiable downward corrections.

After considering the fundamentals and their potential to deliver strong long-term returns, WELL Health Technologies stock and Canadian Tire stock could be excellent value bets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

3 Sold-Off Stocks Due for a Bounce Back

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three underperforming stocks are more likely to bounce back than pull back in the coming quarters.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 1 Top REIT for Steady Monthly Dividends

| Robin Brown

Looking for steady monthly passive income? Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a solid stock pick for long-term dividends and market-beating returns.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Great TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Stocks with long track records of dividend growth look attractive right now for TFSA investors seeking reliable passive income.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Curious Growth Stocks You May Not Think of

| Kay Ng

Growth stock investors can consider are Magna stock or Linamar. Investors should aim to buy low and sell high.

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways to Become a Landlord in Canada and Earn Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to earn like a landlord? Here are three creative ways to earn passive income from a land…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Yielding 7% for Stable Passive Income and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock on the TSX today offers Motley Fool investors access to over $4,500 in returns over the next…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Here’s How to Earn a Yield of at Least 5% Amid Volatility

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks are reliable investments to generate consistent income. Also, investors can earn yields of at least 5%.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold to Retirement

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two top TSX stocks to buy now.

Read more »