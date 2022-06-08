Home » Investing » Canadian Investors: 3 Bank, Energy, and Tech ETFs to Replace Stock Picking

Canadian Investors: 3 Bank, Energy, and Tech ETFs to Replace Stock Picking

These three sector-specific ETFs are great alternatives to stock picking.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors looking to buy domestic stocks have a variety of blue-chip picks to create their portfolios. Canada’s economy is dominated by the financial and energy sectors, with a handful of large-cap stocks leading the index.

In addition, Canadians can also buy the TSX tech sector. Although beaten down throughout the course of 2022 due to inflation and rising interest rates, companies in this sector remain solid picks for future growth and innovation.

However, instead of picking and choosing individual stocks (which can be time consuming and stressful) a better way might be to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds the largest, most well-known stocks of each sector. Let’s take a look at some great picks today.

Energy sector

The top ETF for tacking the TSX energy sector is iShares S&P/TX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG). XEG is high popular, having attracted assets under management (AUM) of $2.15 billion.

The ETF tracks the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index, which holds 22 TSX energy stocks. Each stock in XEG is subjected to a 25% cap on their weight to ensure balance.

The top five holdings of XEG include Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Tourmaline Oil, and Imperial Oil, with the first two stocks at 24.89% and 24.07% each.

In terms of fees, XEG costs a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.61%, or around $61 annually for a $10,000 portfolio

Banking sector

Canada’s Big Six banks include Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, and National Bank.

Together, these banks form an oligopoly, with minimal competition. A great way to buy all six banks with one ticker is via BMO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Bank Index ETF (TSX:ZEB).

The equal weighting of ZEB plus the quarterly rebalancing makes portfolio management extremely simple. ZEB also pays a decent distribution yield of 3.93% thanks to the high dividends of bank stocks.

In terms of fees, ZEB costs a MER of 0.28%, or around $28 annually for a $10,000 portfolio.

Technology sector

For the TSX tech sector, consider iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT), which holds 24 Canadian tech stocks of all market cap sizes.

The largest holdings in XIT are down significantly from all-time highs. Namely, Shopify and Constellation Software comprise 50% of the ETF and are now trading at much more attractive valuations.

XIT also holds companies like Open Text, CGI, Nuvei, Lightspeed Commerce, and BlackBerry in smaller portions. Buying XIT could be a great way to establish a low entry price for the sector.

In terms of fees, XIT costs a MER of 0.61%, or around $61 annually for a $10,000 portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei Corporation and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, CDN NATURAL RES, Constellation Software, Lightspeed Commerce, and OPEN TEXT CORP.

More on Investing

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

What’s the Bottom on Bitcoin?

| Chris MacDonald

Is the bottom in for Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), or is the party completely over for the world's largest cryptocurrency?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Get $10/Day Passive Income: Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

Passive-income seekers looking for opportunities might want to invest in these two dividend stocks to generate substantial passive income.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

The market dip is giving dividend investors a chance to buy top stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA focused…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Investing

Real Estate Investing: Should You Buy a Home Now?

| Kay Ng

Home ownership is a big achievement, but it's a big investment and commitment, too. Rising rates could make homes cheaper…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Bank Stocks

2 Big Bank Stocks That Hiked Dividends Significantly

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors were delighted with the dividend hikes of two big bank stocks following their earnings releases for Q2 fiscal 2022.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now to Play a 2nd-Half Rally

| Joey Frenette

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) and Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) are forgotten dividend plays that may be worth buying in the…

Read more »

edit Jars of marijuana
Cannabis Stocks

Why Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Stock Is Sinking This Week

| Adam Othman

Starting another round of capital raising has hurt investor sentiments, and the Canadian cannabis giant’s performance on the stock market…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

2 Reasons Oil Is Rallying This Year — and 1 Reason it Might Fall

| Andrew Button

Oil prices are rising this year, as are oil stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).

Read more »