Home » Investing » Investors: This Wide-Moat Canadian Stock Looks Beyond Undervalued

Investors: This Wide-Moat Canadian Stock Looks Beyond Undervalued

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock doesn’t go on sale often, but when it does, Canadian investors should consider buying into a long-term position.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

It’s hard to find Canadian stocks or REITs that are beyond undervalued, unless there’s something troubling the broader markets. These days, there’s no shortage of things at the macro level to fear. Indeed, the Fed’s balancing act between raising rates and tempering inflation are the main talk of the town. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adding more heat to inflation, heightened geopolitical risks are enough to leave any investor in a mood to do a bit of selling.

After falling into a bear market in the second half of 2022, the S&P 500 seems ready to move on and hit new highs. Still, many doubt the sustainability of this rally. We were already dealt a sharp bear market bounce earlier in the year. Many dip-buyers may be telling themselves that they will not be fooled (that’s a lower-case f, folks!) again!

Don’t fear the grim outlook

Nobody knows when the next bear market bounce will be or if this is the start of something more meaningful. The big-league market strategists seem split on what to make of the recent weeks of market relief.

For Canadian investors, I’d argue that it doesn’t matter. Treat any near-term projections with a fine grain of salt. At the end of the day, not even the smartest economist on the planet knows how the market will behave next week or next month. What we do know is that over the long term, markets tend to rise. Markets may not rise this year or even next year, as firms grapple with a potential recession.

In any case, buying downturns, bear markets, and corrections are a fine way to boost your total returns over a very long-term horizon. Remember, it’s the horizon you intend to invest in that matters most — not the weekly or monthly horizon that options-buying traders on TV possess.

Stick with well-run firms with wide moats. At this juncture, CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stands out to me as a solid long-term buy for investors willing to look beyond the weak medium-term outlook.

CN Rail: A Dividend Aristocrat with Canadian investors’ name on it!

CN Rail is a top Canadian rail that has a virtually impenetrable moat. Further, the firm has a new leadership team under newly appointed CEO Tracy Robinson. CN Rail’s operating ratio hasn’t been the best since the pandemic began. Many rivals may have outpaced the firm on the efficiency front. Still, CNR stock has still done decent, with nearly 10% in returns over the past year. That’s nothing to complain about, given the S&P 500 flirted with a bear market earlier this year!

CN Rail is capable of so much more, though. That’s why activists pushed for change at the helm. They got it, and I think Robinson is the right person to get CN back on the right track, even if the hand dealt to her is not the best in the world, with a recession on the horizon.

In any case, the industrial behemoth is getting too cheap, given the width of its moat. At 21.3 times trailing earnings, CN boasts a 2% yield. That’s incredibly bountiful for a proven dividend grower.

My takeaway? Buy the recent dip.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Investing

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA Into $100,000

| Kay Ng

Maximize your TFSA and enjoy tax-free returns by saving as much as you can and investing in solid dividend stocks…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Flush With Cash? 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with idle cash can make more money and cope with rising cost of living by buying three TSX stocks…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Investing

Grab a 6.2% Dividend With This Real Estate Investment

| Andrew Button

Even if you can't afford a home, you can get big income with REITs like Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN).

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Investing

Canadian Investors: 3 Bank, Energy, and Tech ETFs to Replace Stock Picking

| Tony Dong

These three sector-specific ETFs are great alternatives to stock picking.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

What’s the Bottom on Bitcoin?

| Chris MacDonald

Is the bottom in for Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), or is the party completely over for the world's largest cryptocurrency?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Get $10/Day Passive Income: Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

Passive-income seekers looking for opportunities might want to invest in these two dividend stocks to generate substantial passive income.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

The market dip is giving dividend investors a chance to buy top stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA focused…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Investing

Real Estate Investing: Should You Buy a Home Now?

| Kay Ng

Home ownership is a big achievement, but it's a big investment and commitment, too. Rising rates could make homes cheaper…

Read more »