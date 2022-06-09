Home » Investing » 2 Non-Oil Commodity Stocks to Own

2 Non-Oil Commodity Stocks to Own

We often think of oil when we hear about commodity stocks. Fortunately, there are other options, including these two non-oil commodity stocks.

Posted by Demetris Afxentiou Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Volatility continues to be an issue for many investors. Oil prices continue to soar, taking the entire economy for a ride. Inflation is at its highest point in decades. Interest rates are rising quickly. In short, the time has never been better to look at diversifying in a few non-oil commodity stocks.

Wait … did I just say non-oil commodity stocks? Isn’t oil surging?

Yes, oil prices are well into the stratosphere. By extension, they’re also taking big oil stocks, which are awash in cash, along for the ride. In some cases, those stocks are up by 20%, 30%, or even 50% this year.

But what happens when the factors causing oil to spike are finally resolved and oil prices retreat from their unsustainable levels?

Fortunately, the market provides us with several excellent non-oil commodity stocks to consider buying now.

Here’s something different to consider

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) is the first non-oil commodity stock to consider. For those that are unaware, Nutrien is the largest crop input provider on the planet. The company produces and then distributes products such as potash, nitrogen, and phosphates.

When the crisis in Ukraine started earlier this year, the global market for potash shifted. (Both Russia and Belarus account for nearly 40% of the global supply of potash.) This led Nutrien to ramp up production to meet that demand. This pushed Nutrien’s stock price to new highs, reaching $147 in April.

Since then, Nutrien’s stock price has retreated well over 20%. Incredibly, despite the dip, this non-oil commodity stock is still trading up over 15% year to date.

But does this make Nutrien a buy? There are actually a few reasons why the answer to that is yes.

Nutrien is a market leader in providing crop inputs. Not only are we now entering the key growing season, but the global factors that pushed the stock higher remain issues today. In other words, expect Nutrien to keep delivering positive results.

Speaking of which, in the most recent quarterly update Nutrien posted record net earnings of US$1.385 billion. On a per-share basis, that worked to US$2.39 per diluted share. By way of comparison, in the same period last year, Nutrien earned $133 million.

Nutrien also offers investors a tasty quarterly dividend, which currently boasts a yield of 2.19%.

This stock is as good as gold

The volatility we’ve witnessed in recent weeks often causes weary investors to turn to traditionally safer stocks. And in times of volatility, those safe stocks are usually precious metals such as gold.

Unfortunately, gold stocks, particularly traditional mining stocks, come with their own risks. This is where the appeal of another non-oil commodity stock comes into play.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM)(NYSE:WPM) is a precious metal streamer. Streamers don’t own any mines. Instead, they provide upfront capital to traditional miners to begin operations. In exchange for that upfront injection, the streamer is permitted to buy some of the metals produced by the mine at a highly discounted rate.

Those metals can then be sold at the current market rate, resulting in a handsome profit.

The business model allows the streamer to diversify quickly without risk to a large number of mines. In the case of Wheaton, the company boasts a portfolio of 23 operational mines on three different continents. Wheaton also has a further 13 streams at various points in the development pipeline.

A further element of diversification comes in the form of the types of metal produced by the mine. Wheaton’s existing streaming agreement includes not only gold but also silver, palladium, and cobalt, too.

Finally, let’s talk about income. Wheaton offers investors a respectable quarterly dividend with a yield of 1.42%. That may not be one of the highest returns on the market, but it is diversified and well covered.

Non-oil commodity stocks can be great investments

In my opinion, both Nutrien and Wheaton are great long-term investments. Both would do well as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio. Apart from offering growth and income potential, both stocks have some defensive appeal as well.

In other words, buy them, hold them, and watch them grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd.

More on Investing

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Investing

3 Defensive TSX Grocery Stocks to Buy in Case of a Recession

| Tony Dong

Grocery stocks from the consumer staple sectors could be good recession picks.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Bank Stocks

1 Undervalued Stock to Buy for a TFSA Retirement Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

Investors can find some cheap stocks today for a buy-and-hold portfolio focused on dividends.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn a $1,000 TFSA Into $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are a lot of growth stocks to consider as the market rebounds, but these could grow 10-fold in a…

Read more »

eat food
Dividend Stocks

3 Restaurant Stocks to Buy as Sales Climb

| Adam Othman

Restaurants, especially dine-in ones, were some of the worst-hit businesses during the pandemic, but things are finally going back to…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) to Tribunal: Effects on Competition Is “Minimal to None”

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The proposed merger in the telco space hits a snag, as the contending parties await the expedited hearing before the…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Help You Retire Early

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Investing

This Cheap Stock Is Growing at 113%

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Cheap growth stock Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) should be on your radar.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: How to Prepare for a Recession

| Kay Ng

Keep buying stocks driven by great businesses on market dips. Think CN Rail, Brookfield, and RBC. And invest for the…

Read more »