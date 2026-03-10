TFSA Investors: The CRA Is Watching These Red Flags

Avoid CRA TFSA red flags by understanding the rules investors often overlook. Here are three stocks that can support safe, compliant long-term TFSA growth.

Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) are great investment vehicles for Canadian investors, but they come with rules that are enforced by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). While most adhere to those rules correctly, there are some TFSA red flags that can lead to questions or action.

Often, these TFSA red flags don’t mean that investors have done anything wrong. Understanding them can help your portfolio remain compliant and focused on building long-term wealth.

Staying compliant with TFSA rules is essential. Here’s a look at some of those TFSA red flags for investors to take note of.

#1: Misunderstanding U.S. dividend tax rules in a TFSA

U.S. dividend-paying stocks represent one of the most overlooked TFSA issues. Just because an investment is in a TFSA and deemed tax-free in Canada, it doesn’t mean that U.S. withholding tax doesn’t apply.

The U.S. withholds 15% on dividends paid to Canadian TFSA holders. The CRA often sees this as a common point of confusion, especially where there are repeated patterns of making frequent adjustments by investors to chase higher U.S. yields.

This can inadvertently lead to a TFSA red flag for investors. This is one of the most common TFSA mistakes, and it often surprises investors who assume all dividends inside a TFSA are treated the same.

Fortunately, there is an alternative. Investing in a Canadian dividend stock like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) can help. Scotiabank’s dividends are fully sheltered within a TFSA without the complexity of foreign withholding complications.

Turning to a domestic pick like Scotiabank helps keep the TFSA anchored to its intended purpose, which is long-term, tax-efficient growth without any cross-border complexity.

Perhaps best of all, Scotiabank offers investors an impressive 4.57% yield, which is one of the highest among the big bank stocks.

#2: Treating the TFSA like a high‑yield cash-parking account

Another behaviour the CRA watches involves using the TFSA as a short‑term “cash-parking” vehicle. This is when investors move larger amounts of money in and out of the account to capture temporary high‑interest rates or promotional yields.

While the TFSA allows withdrawals and contributions, those patterns resemble income‑splitting or attempts to cycle funds for short‑term gain. Once again, this can result in a TFSA red flag.

That’s the complete opposite of the longer-term, stable approach that the TFSA was originally intended for. And like the tax rule misinterpretation above, there’s a domestic alternative for income-seekers here, too.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) offers investors a consistent dividend profile that’s backed by long-duration cash flows. Enbridge offers a quarterly dividend with a 5.29% yield backed by long-term cash flows. Those cash flows stem from recurring revenue streams that operate like a utility.

And longer-term investors should note that Enbridge has provided annual upticks to that dividend for over three decades without fail.

In short, investors who treat the TFSA as a revolving high‑yield savings tool may unintentionally create patterns that the CRA flags for review. By opting for income producers like Enbridge, investors ensure that the TFSA isn’t used for activities outside its intended scope.

#3: Transfer timing that creates TFSA overcontribution windows

One last TFSA red flag for investors to avoid relates to transfer timing. When investors move their TFSA from one financial institution to another, the transfer must be done directly.

If those funds are withdrawn from one account and redeposited to another in the same calendar year, that creates an overcontribution window, even if the total never changed.

As with the other TFSA red flags noted above, the CRA monitors these timing mismatches as they can lead to accidental access contributions. This is common with investors chasing lower fees or sign-up bonuses.

In this case, stability once again is best. A long-term holding such as Fortis (TSX:FTS) can help anchor a TFSA and prevent unnecessary movement. Fortis’s stable utility revenue stream and its 53-year streak of annual increases make it a perfect addition to any TFSA.

Avoid the TFSA red flags

The CRA isn’t trying to discourage Canadians from using their TFSAs. Instead, they’re watching for patterns that suggest misunderstandings or misuse of the account’s often-confusing rules.

Fortunately, a profile anchored with stable investments such as Enbridge, Fortis, and Scotiabank can help investors avoid those potentially costly mistakes. Staying aware of these lesser‑known red flags helps ensure your tax‑free growth remains truly tax‑free.