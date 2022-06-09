Home » Investing » Why Enghouse Systems Stock Has Halved in 2022: Should You Buy?

Why Enghouse Systems Stock Has Halved in 2022: Should You Buy?

Very few TSX tech stocks are trading at attractive valuations!

Posted by Vineet Kulkarni Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

It’s not an excellent time for growth investors. Tech stocks have been weak in 2022, which nobody imagined last year. One recent victim is Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH). The already weak markets brought a double whammy for Enghouse investors, as the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results. The stock tumbled 20% on June 8 on its poor quarterly performance, taking its YTD fall to 47%!

ENGH stock changed course last year!

Enghouse is a $1.5 billion company that provides enterprise software solutions. It focuses on contact centres, video communications, remote work, and communications for next-generation software-defined networks.

Its Interactive Management Group vertical takes care of the interaction software that enables services designed to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, and increase efficiency. Another vertical, Asset Management Group, provides a fleet of software and services to network telecommunication providers, media etc.

For the recently reported quarter that ended on April 30, Enghouse reported total revenues of $106 million. That was a fall from $117 million in the same quarter last year. The management clarified that the increased competition hurt its top line in the recently reported quarter.

Poor revenue growth and margin contraction in FY Q2

Enghouse fell short of expectations on both revenues as well as on the earnings front. Its adjusted profit for the fiscal second quarter came in at $34 million compared to $40 million in the same quarter last year.

Enghouse Systems saw solid growth in the last few years, particularly amid the pandemic due to a surge in remote work. In the last 10 years, the company saw its revenues increase by 15% CAGR and earnings expand by 17% CAGR. Such solid growth translated into handsome shareholder value, with a stock returning 350% in the same period.

Its growth streak crumbled last year, and the stock has also been notably weak. In addition, the pressure on profit margins is also quite visible in the last two quarters. Thus, the stock might continue to see weakness in the short term.

However, interestingly, ENGH stock looks attractive from the valuation perspective. It is trading 15 times its forward earnings and looks undervalued against its historical average.

Tech stocks have been particularly weak this year amid valuation concerns, coupled with rapidly rising interest rates. Interest rates and growth stocks generally trade inversely to each other. That’s why TSX tech stocks have corrected by almost 35% this year. Though there has been some recovery of late, tech names might not have a clear way up from here.

Bottom line

Enghouse Systems seems like a decent bet after its brutal correction in 2022. Its stable profitability and undervalued stock could create meaningful value in the long term. However, a close eye on its top-line growth for the next few quarters will be vital.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems Ltd.  Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

thinking
Tech Stocks

Where Shorts Right About Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)?

| Andrew Button

It has been over a year since Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) was subject to short attack. Were the shorts right?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 3 Top Tech Stocks to Earn Superior Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite the near-term volatilities, these three tech stocks can deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock Split: Here’s What Investors Need to Know

| Tony Dong

Confused about what the stock split means for investors? Give this article a read.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Canadian Investors: Buy the FAANG Stock Correction With This ETF

| Tony Dong

FAANG stocks have been hit hard lately. Here's how to buy the dip with just one ticker.

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Dye & Durham Stock Soars 70%: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) stock is up 70% but down 50% year to date. Should you take on this risk-versus-reward…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks provide investors with a substantial opportunity at long-term returns on the TSX today.

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

Now Is the Time to Buy Undervalued Tech Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

As tech stocks are trading cheap, now is an opportune time to go long on these high-growth companies

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: When Will Headwinds Subside?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has boomed and busted, but when will the name be a great buy for Canadian investors?

Read more »