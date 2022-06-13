Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 2 Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Remain in Overdrive

2 Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Remain in Overdrive

The bull run of two energy stocks will continue throughout 2022 if oil prices remain in overdrive.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
energy industry

Image source: Getty Images

The Russia-Ukraine created a supply and demand imbalance that achieving stability in supply chains might take longer. As of this writing, Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices per barrel are US$121.70 and US$120.20, respectively.

Stephen Schork, the principal at Schork Report, even says that oil has a strong shot at hitting US$150 per barrel. With oil prices trending higher, the bull run of energy stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) will likely continue throughout 2022.

Tight spare capacity

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have decided to end their output cuts. On June 2, 2022, the oil cartel announced it will a increase production to 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August this year.

However, industry analysts believe the boost will not make up for the potential loss from Russia (more than one million bpd). Instead of a drop following the OPEC+ announcement, oil prices rose. The reason is the tight spare oil production capacity. Only a few member countries can actually boost oil production in a tangible way, and therefore, their combined spare capacity won’t be good enough.

Paul Sankey from Sankey Research said Saudi Arabia must make choice on whether to let prices go higher or target almost zero spare capacity. According to a Barclays report, the country should produce 11 million bpd by the end of summer to bring the real spare capacity to 1.5% of global demand. However, Saudi Arabia has never produced the said volume for an extended period of time.

Soaring profits

Suncor Energy has risen 35.9% since reporting its Q1 2022 earnings results on May 3, 2022. At $52.78 per share, the trailing one-year price return and year-to-date gain are 81.67% and 70.1%, respectively. Had you invested $20,000 in the oil sands king on year-end 2021, your money would be worth $34,018.69 today.

In Q1 2022, the $74.6 billion integrated energy company reported adjusted operating earnings of $2.755 billion — a 269.3% increase from Q1 2021. Suncor’s net earnings for the quarter ballooned 259.2% year over year to $2.949 billion. The company is well positioned to optimize full-year production and plans to pursue highly economic investments in areas that complements its base business.

Management recently announced a 12% dividend increase, its highest quarterly dividend hike ever. If you invest today, the yield is 3.56%.

Proposal for a diverse energy mix

Cenovus Energy is among TSX’s high flyers so far in 2022. At $30.09 per share, the energy stock is up 94.84% year to date. Management tripled its dividend after reporting a $1.625 billion profit in Q1 2022. The current dividend yield is now 1.4%. In the quarter ended March 31, 2022, free funds flow increased 209% year over year to $1.837 billion.

Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix said the current energy crisis shows that wind and solar can’t quickly replace oil and gas. He added that the phase-out of fossil fuels is not the solution. Instead, he proposes a diverse energy mix (oil & gas, hydrogen, renewables, and nuclear power) in the next three decades.   

Superior returns

Suncor and Cenovus could deliver superior returns from price appreciation and dividend growth if oil prices remain in overdrive.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Oil Industry Windfall Tax: 2 Energy Stocks to Keep an Eye on

| Adam Othman

The energy sector is still riding the growth momentum, which is currently sustained by high oil prices. But Canadian energy…

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Energy Stocks

Gas Prices: Why You’ll Have to Wait for Relief

| Andrew Button

While oil prices rise, energy stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) pay out huge dividends.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Surge Energy (TSX:SGY) Stock Still Going Strong With its 170% YTD Gain

| Vineet Kulkarni

Despite a steep gain, Surge Energy stock might continue to create more shareholder value.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Energy Stocks

1 Growth Stock up 68% and Poised for Another Boom

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock is up 68% year to date and 39% since the market correction, but does it have more…

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Here’s When I’d Sell

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is rallying this year. Here's when I'd take profits.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Will Oil Stay Above $100? 3 Signals to Watch

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Oil stocks like Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) could see prices moderate.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With Dividend Yields of Over 5%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three cheap dividend stocks could be excellent buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

4 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

As oil demand and prices are expected to remain higher, energy companies would enhance their shareholders’ value through increased dividend…

Read more »