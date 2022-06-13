Home » Investing » 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

High-growth tech stocks have taken the brunt of the market’s volatility this year. Here are two picks worth serious consideration at these discounted prices.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Despite the S&P/TSX Composite Index only being down 5% on the year, many top TSX stocks are trading at losses far greater than that. 

It’s been a volatile ride throughout the entire year, but the losses have really begun pilling up over the past two months. The Canadian stock market has dropped close to 10% in less than two months. 

I can completely understand why short-term investors may not want anything to do with stocks right now. There’s no shortage of uncertainty in the short-term future of the stock market. As a result, I’m not banking on volatility slowing down anytime soon.

Long-term investors, however, shouldn’t be too quick to dismiss the current opportunities in the Canadian stock market. If you can handle the volatility and don’t plan on selling for at least the next five years, now is the time to be investing.

I’ve reviewed two high-quality tech stocks that are both trading at serious discounts right now. I’m already a shareholder of both companies but may be adding to those positions very shortly.

Tech stock #1: Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) has shown signs of life over the past month. Year to date, the tech stock is down a dismal 40%. But over the past month, shares are up more than 30%. 

The Montreal-headquartered tech company went public in early 2019. Since then, the tech stock’s nearly 60% return has easily outpaced the gains of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, despite the recent volatility.

Ever since Lightspeed went public, shares have been trading at lofty valuations. The recent selloff now has shares trading at a much more reasonable price, but this is still no value stock.

With revenue growth still soaring at a market opportunity that’s only getting bigger, investors looking to earn market-beating gains should have Lightspeed on their radar.

Tech stock #2: Shopify

Speaking of tech stocks with market-beating track records, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has done nothing but that since going public. The tech giant has been one of the top-performing TSX stocks since it went public in 2015, delivering gains of over 1,000% since then.

But it’s talk of an upcoming stock split that has dominated much of the conversation around Shopify as of late. The company recently approved a 10-for-1 stock split that’s set to come into effect later this month.

Aside from a lowered stock price, the split doesn’t have any sort of material impact on Shopify as an investment. Instead, I’ve got Shopify on my watch list because I don’t want to miss out on this rare buying opportunity.

Shares have dropped an incredible 75% over the past six months. In comparison, the Canadian stock market is just about even during that same time span.

Nothing fundamental has changed the business in recent months to cause the massive selloff. The tech sector as a whole has taken a beating, as many investors are no longer willing to pay premium prices to own high-growth tech stocks.

Foolish bottom line

It’s not easy to invest in companies that are trading far below all-time highs. It’s very possible that tech stocks will continue to slide in the upcoming months. That’s just one of the reasons why I’ve got a long-term investing mindset.

If you’re also investing for the long haul and don’t plan to sell anytime soon, Lightspeed and Shopify are two high-quality growth stocks that deserve serious consideration at these discount prices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Lightspeed Commerce and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Tech Stocks

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Taking a Raincheck on Shopify Stock

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has been under considerable pressure, but is it too soon to be a buyer of recent weakness?

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Tech Stocks

TSX Tech Stocks: The Bottom Could Still Be Far

| Vineet Kulkarni

If you are sitting on cash, it makes sense to deploy some now and allocate a part of it to…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

What Should You Do if Lightspeed Commerce Stock Falls Below $20 in June?

| Puja Tayal

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock is in a downward trend, as consumer spending slows. Here's how to use this dip to…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons Well Health Technologies Is 1 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

There are tonnes of high-quality growth stocks to buy now, but, without a doubt, WELL Health Technologies has to be…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: Why Stocks Could Fall on Monday, June 13

| Jitendra Parashar

A continued downside movement across global equities markets and a weakness in commodity prices could pull the TSX benchmark lower…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? Grab These 3 TSX Growth Stocks at a Discount

| Sneha Nahata

These growth stocks are trading at a considerable discount, providing a buying opportunity.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Down 81%, This Growth Stock Could Deliver Superior Returns

| Sneha Nahata

While Lightspeed stock is trading cheap, its strong fundamentals and low valuation point to a steep recovery in its price.

Read more »

should you invest in reservoir simulation technology?
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy This Small-Cap Stock on the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Computer Modelling Group is a small-cap tech company whose market is expected to double by 2026.

Read more »