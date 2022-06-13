Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks to Create $345 in Monthly Passive Income

3 TSX Stocks to Create $345 in Monthly Passive Income

These inflation-fighting TSX stocks are the perfect option for long-term passive income of $345 per month.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX today is filled with options for those seeking valuable passive-income stocks. In fact, there are TSX stocks that have high dividend yields but now trade in value territory. These are perfect for fighting inflation — especially if you can find companies that will rebound quickly.

Today, I’m going to focus on three TSX stocks that should do just that, providing you with $345 in monthly passive income.

NorthWest REIT

First up, I’d consider NorthWest Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) one of the best TSX stocks to consider for passive income. It dishes out a dividend each month, which currently sits at 6.31%. I’ll be honest, that dividend hasn’t moved since coming on the market. But this means the company has created a stable dividend that also isn’t moving downwards.

NorthWest stock is one of the TSX stocks seeing a drop thanks to inflation and interest rates hurting the TSX today. However, long term, it’s a perfect option. The company invests in healthcare real estate around the world. This gives you a diversified range of essential properties in every corner of the globe.

Shares trade at 6.26 times earnings and are down 10% year to date and up 14% in the last two years.

Northland Power

Another strong long-term option among TSX stocks is Northland Power (TSX:NPI). The company is similar to NorthWest in that it has a diversified range of assets around the world. However, it focuses on creating clean energy through its assets.

This is the perfect option for those seeking long-term passive income. Investors can lock in a dividend yield of 3.02%, and see shares continue to rise as the world shifts over to renewable energy production. Similar to NorthWest as well, the company doesn’t move its dividend much, growing slightly in the last five years. However, it’s remained stable, even during market instability.

Shares trade at 28.44 times earnings and are up 2% year to date and 22% in the last two years.

ZWB ETF

Finally, the Big Six banks are the best options for those wanting to see their TSX stocks recover as quickly as possible. The problem is, the banks all deliver dividends quarterly. If you want in on bank performance but with a monthly dividend, I’d choose BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZWB).

This ETF aims to replicate and exceed the performance of the Big Six banks, helped through covered calls. It delivers a monthly dividend of 5.31% as of writing. That dividend actually has seen relatively regular growth, rising at a compound annual growth rate of 2.61% over the last decade.

Yet again, shares are down about 10% year to date and 30% in the last two years.

Bottom line

To create $345 per month in passive income from these TSX stocks, that comes to $4,140 per year. Divided equally, it would mean creating $1,380 from each stock. That would come to an investment of $21,511 in NorthWest, $44,540 in Northland Power, and $22,621 in ZWB. That’s a total investment of $88,672 to create that monthly income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Young investors can chase stability in a turbulent market with dependable dividend stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) and others.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Rising Inflation: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income, thus lowering the impact of the rising prices.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued TSX Dividend Stocks With Growing Payouts

| Andrew Walker

These cheap TSX stocks are raising their dividends.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

More Rate Hikes in 2022 Could Cause a Steep Drop in Home Prices

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of Canada could bring down home prices but lead the country into a…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

1 of the Best Passive-Income Stocks to Buy This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

While it’s not recession-proof, buying this REIT stock now could help you keep getting handsome passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Afraid to Buy an Investment Property? Buy This REIT Instead

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in this REIT if you want to gain exposure to the housing market but do not have the…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued dividend-paying stocks such as Enbridge and Toronto-Dominion Bank have the potential to derive outsized gains in 2022.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Surge Energy (TSX:SGY) Stock Still Going Strong With its 170% YTD Gain

| Vineet Kulkarni

Despite a steep gain, Surge Energy stock might continue to create more shareholder value.

Read more »