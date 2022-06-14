Home » Investing » 2 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy After the Recent Correction

2 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy After the Recent Correction

If you’re looking for high-quality dividend stocks to buy in this environment, these two are ultra-cheap after the recent correction.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

In economic environments such as the one that we’re currently in, where interest rates are rising rapidly and the potential for a recession is growing by the day, cash is king.

First off, as interest rates rise, cash becomes more valuable. In addition, the more cash you have, the more opportunity you have to buy stocks undervalued. That’s why some of the best stocks that Canadian investors can buy in this correction are dividend stocks.

When the entire market is selling off, naturally, there are plenty of stocks that offer investors attractive value. In addition, when dividend stocks sell off, their yield also increases.

Therefore, you can buy these stocks while they offer tonnes of value and immediately begin to receive attractive passive income.

If you’re looking for Canadian dividend stocks to buy now, here are two of the best that only continue to get more attractive as the correction worsens.

A high-quality, dividend-growth stock offering an attractive yield

One of the best Canadian stocks you can buy after the recent correction is Algonquin Power and Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN).

Algonquin is a high-quality and reliable business with several reasons why it’s worth an investment. First off, it’s a utility stock that’s highly defensive. This makes it one of the best stocks you can buy for the current environment.

In addition, though, it’s also a green energy generator. Green energy is an industry that’s also highly defensive. However, it’s also an industry that offers significant long-term growth potential.

So, Algonquin offers an attractive mix of high-quality and reliable operations today, with tonnes of long-term growth potential over the coming decades.

In addition, it offers an impressive dividend yield of 5.2% and should continue to grow that dividend at a compounded annual growth rate of at least 5% per year in the near term.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the correction and want to buy some of the best Canadian dividend stocks, Algonquin is one of the best you can consider today.

One of the top real estate stocks to buy while it’s undervalued during the correction

Many real estate stocks have fallen in price significantly in the recent correction. And while there may be plenty of REITs looking cheap these days, H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) has got to be one of the best to buy now.

H&R REIT has been repositioning its portfolio in recent quarters, focusing more on the high-potential subsectors of residential and industrial real estate.

It’s putting the stock in a much better position, both as a dividend stock earning cash flow today and its potential to grow investors’ value over the coming years.

In particular, what’s so attractive about H&R is that many of its assets are located south of the border, offering more diversification than many of its peers but also more potential to grow its revenue.

During its recent earnings report, it just increased its distribution. And now, after the correction the last few days, it’s one of the most attractive dividend stocks to buy, offering a yield of roughly 4.25%.

If you’ve been looking to increase your passive income, as the market environment worsens, H&R REIT is one of the best dividend stocks you can buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in ALGONQUIN POWER AND UTILITIES CORP. and H&R REAL ESTATE INV TRUST. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

eat food
Stocks for Beginners

Consider a Tasty Food Stock This Summer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a tasty food stock to add to your portfolio this summer? Here’s an option to consider that has…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Prepare for Stagflation: 4 Stocks Offering Stable Monthly Income

| Puja Tayal

As your income struggles to cope with rising expenses, you need another source of stable income. Dividend stocks offer you…

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

1 Top Long-Term Stock Trading at a Discount of Over 80%

| Sneha Nahata

Shares of this high-growth company are down over 80%, making it too cheap to ignore at current levels.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

Market Correction: 3 Dirt-Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Today!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians looking to take advantage of the market correction should snatch cheap TSX stocks like Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) right…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Stock to Start Making $300/Month in Reliable Passive Income Today

| Jitendra Parashar

A recent dip in this TSX dividend stock could be an opportunity for investors to buy it at a bargain…

Read more »

man slides
Investing

2 Stocks You Can Have Confidence in Through a Recession

| Daniel Da Costa

As the potential of a recession continues to increase heading into next year, here are two of the best stocks…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks You Should Hold in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

It’s time to get defensive! Here are three stocks you should be holding today.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Beginners Amid a Market Correction

| Vineet Kulkarni

Not all steeply corrected stocks are a buy!

Read more »