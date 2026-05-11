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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 11

A rebound in mining and financial shares helped the TSX break its two-week losing streak, though uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz could keep trading cautious today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 221 points on Friday, backed by strong U.S. jobs data and positive corporate earnings, despite sector weaknesses in technology and energy.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals climbed over 5% following record first-quarter results, boosting investor confidence.
  • Oil and gold prices dipped, while silver and copper rose in early trading, suggesting a cautious TSX opening amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions and earnings releases from key companies like Barrick Mining.
10 stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals

Despite a worse-than-expected domestic jobs report and the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict, Canadian stocks staged a recovery on Friday as strong U.S. non-farm employment change figures and largely positive corporate results helped improve investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 221 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 34,078.

Despite weakness in many key sectors, such as technology, real estate, and energy, gains in mining, consumer cyclical, and financial stocks helped the broader TSX benchmark finish the day on a positive note.

Notably, the Canadian market benchmark concluded the week with a 0.6% gain overall, ending its two-week losing streak.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

B2Gold, Teck Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and BlackBerry were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 5.8%.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) was also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, after its shares rose more than 5% to $189.94 apiece. This rally in WPM stock came a day after the Vancouver-based precious metals streaming firm posted record financial results for the first quarter of 2026, including a 92% year-over-year jump in its revenue to US$901 million and a 129% surge in net earnings to US$582 million.

Investors also appeared encouraged by Wheaton’s strong operating cash flow, higher attributable production, and its aggressive expansion strategy highlighted by the massive US$4.3 billion Antamina streaming deal with BHP Group. After the recent rally, WPM stock has jumped 65% over the last year.

However, Energy Fuels, Brookfield Business Holdings, Exchange Income, and Maple Leaf Foods slid by at least 5.4% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Telus, BlackBerry, Baytex Energy, and B2Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Oil and gold prices were slightly lower in early trading on Monday, while silver and copper prices trended higher. These mixed commodity price movements could lead to a cautious and potentially choppy opening for the resource-heavy TSX index today.

Canadian investors will likely remain focused on the latest developments in the Middle East after U.S. president Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest response to Washington’s proposed framework to end the war, calling it “totally unacceptable.” Reports suggest Iran’s proposal included demands linked to ending the naval blockade, compensation for war damage, and recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, several TSX-listed companies like Exchange Income, CT REIT, K92 Mining, and Barrick Mining will release their latest earnings reports today, which could keep their stocks in focus throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Enbridge, and Teck Resources. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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