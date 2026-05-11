These monthly dividend stocks are backed by resilient business models, and are well-positioned to keep rewarding shareholders.

How to Build a Paycheque Portfolio With 2 Stocks That Pay Monthly

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Investors looking to create a steady income stream similar to a regular paycheque could consider monthly dividend stocks. While only a limited number of Canadian companies distribute dividends every month, payment frequency alone should not drive an investment decision. What matters most is the sustainability of payouts across different economic conditions.

Moreover, a paycheque-style portfolio should focus on companies with resilient business models, consistent revenue and earnings growth, and disciplined capital allocation. Moreover, Canadians should focus on TSX stocks that continue to reward shareholders even during economic downturns. These stocks are likely to sustain their payouts.

With that background, here are two monthly dividend stocks.

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Monthly divided stock #1: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a reliable stock to build a paycheque portfolio. The leading energy company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding about 4.7% based on its recent closing price of $15.63.

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What makes Whitecap a dependable investment is its ability to consistently reward shareholders despite the volatility of oil and gas markets. Since 2013, the company has returned roughly $3.2 billion through dividends, reflecting disciplined capital management, resilient operations, and a diversified asset portfolio.

Whitecap’s recent acquisition of Veren has further strengthened its outlook. The deal expands the company’s production base and market reach while creating opportunities for operational synergies and improved pricing through larger-scale marketing agreements.

The financial impact is already visible. In the first quarter of 2026, Whitecap’s funds flow more than doubled to over $1 billion, largely driven by the Veren acquisition. Moreover, funds flow per share rose 12%, reflecting synergies from the Veren acquisition.

Looking ahead, Whitecap appears well-positioned to benefit from a global environment that continues to emphasize energy security. Moreover, Management expects to maintain a conservative dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25%, leaving room to navigate downturns while supporting future dividend growth. Further, its strong balance sheet and focus on debt reduction augur well for growth.

Overall, Whitecap Resources is well-positioned to sustain its monthly dividend payments, making it a compelling stock for income investors.

Monthly divided stock #2: Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is another top stock to consider for building a paycheque portfolio. The real estate investment trust owns a diversified portfolio of industrial and logistics properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S., giving it broad geographic exposure and stable cash flow.

Despite ongoing trade and geopolitical uncertainty, demand for modern warehouse and logistics space remains strong. In the first quarter, Dream Industrial reported a healthy occupancy rate of 95.7%, reflecting strong leasing activity and rising rental rates. These factors continue to support both cash flow growth and consistent monthly distributions.

The REIT currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.058 per unit, which yields about 4.9% based on its May 8 closing price of $14.18. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net rental income rose to $97.8 million, up 6.6%, from the same period last year.

Dream Industrial is expanding alternative revenue streams from its urban properties. Solar installations, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and telecom assets such as cell towers are creating additional sources of recurring income and improving portfolio diversification. Its growing solar platform, in particular, is beginning to generate attractive incremental returns.

Looking ahead, supply-chain restructuring, nearshoring, and rising logistics demand are expected to support continued growth in industrial real estate. Moreover, disciplined asset management and rising rental rates augur well for growth, supporting its payouts.