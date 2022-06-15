Will Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Fall Below $100 Per Share?

A fall from a four-digit price tag to a double-digit one is quite rare, but the former most valuable TSX security is quite close to the mark.

Up until a few weeks ago, the probability of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) falling below $100 per share would have seemed weak. But now, when one of Shopify’s early institution investors, Mawer is pulling out from Shopify, things seem a little bleaker.

Mawer’s decision has come in the wake of Shopify’s ambitious $2.1 billion acquisition of Deliverr, which made the investor think that the company has stretched itself too thin (financially). Mawer also identified other reasons to bail Shopify, including a crowded e-commerce space and Amazon encroaching on Shopify’s territory. But it did say that the company might again become part of their portfolio.

Chances of Shopify stock falling below $100

There is a serious possibility that the Shopify stock may fall below $100, but the possibility of the stock recovering is higher. The tech sector in Canada is finally turning the corner, and the sector-wide recovery momentum might trigger a buying frenzy, as investors wouldn’t want to miss out on the discounts that Shopify is offering right now.

That’s because even if there is a relatively small probability that the stock will reach its former peak (over $2,000 per share), then buying at the current price easily guarantees over 400% growth.

The shareholders have also approved a ten-to-one stock split, which is expected to give more power to the founder, and shareholders showing confidence in the company’s management is a good sign of its organic recovery potential.

Should you buy Shopify now?

The chances of Shopify falling to a double-digit price tag are quite low, especially without a strong negative trigger. But that doesn’t mean that the stock won’t go down again or go down further. There is still a lot of uncertainty, and the stock may fall further below, especially if the sector as a whole dips.

Your goal should be to snap as good a discount as possible. If you buy below $400, even recovery to $1,000 a share, which is highly probable, would net you about 250% returns. And the further it falls, the better it would be for your return potential.

One major chink in Shopify’s armor right now is its earnings and valuation. After such a drastic drop, the valuation should have shrunk to a more reasonable number. But a price-to-earnings of over 285 might keep investors at bay for a while. However, if the company posts decent earnings in the next quarter and the valuation goes down, the stock may see a boost independent from the sector.

Foolish takeaway