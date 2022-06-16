Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Great Value Stocks for Every Portfolio

3 Great Value Stocks for Every Portfolio

Recent market volatility has exposed several great value stocks for investors to buy at a discount. Here are three options to consider.

Posted by Demetris Afxentiou Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Interest rates are on the rise again. Markets are battling the highest inflation seen in decades. The post-COVID market recovery is still plagued by supply and global resource shortages. All this adds to the volatility we’re seeing right now and exposes an opportunity. There are great value stocks on the market right now just asking to be bought.

Here are some of those stocks to consider for long-term growth.

How does a 75% discount sound?

The market hasn’t been kind to Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) this year. The e-commerce behemoth has seen its stock tumble a whopping 75% this year.

During the pandemic, consumers stuck at home turned to online shopping as a replacement for visiting a brick-and-mortar store. That led to Shopify’s stock soaring to new highs. With stores now fully re-opened, that boost in e-commerce spending has dried up.

Throw in rising inflation, and concerns about the economy teetering towards a recession, and you could see why Shopify’s stock has cooled significantly.

Shopify’s drop doesn’t mean that there isn’t an opportunity to be realized. In fact, it’s the opposite. Shopify still fully expects revenue growth to pick up later this year. The company also continues to carry on with initiatives to further that growth. A prime example of this is the recent acquisition of Deliverrr.

Furthermore, Shopify will complete a 10-for-1 split later this month. Keep in mind that stock splits don’t add any new value, but do attract smaller investors, particularly given the pre-split price of the stock. As of the time of writing, Shopify trades at just over $420, making it a superb option on a list of great value stocks.

An airline with a plan

Airlines were one of the most impacted segments of the market during the pandemic. In fact, Air Canada (TSX:AC), was one of the best-performing stocks on the market pre-COVID.

Now that markets are opening up again, a return to profitability could be sooner than expected. The airline is actively working on several initiatives to ramp up revenue and reduce expenses. Prime examples of this include bolstering cargo capacities and increasing an existing order for more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Results are also improving. In the most recent quarter, Air Canada reported an operating loss of $550 million. That actually pales in comparison to the whopping $1.049 billion operating loss for the same period last year.

Air Canada is set to resume growth and return to profitability. The company also has superb management that has experience dealing with turning the business to profitability.

In short, Air Canada is one of the great value stocks for your portfolio, as long as you can tolerate some risk.

Banking on growth is the way to go

The third option for investors to consider is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM). CIBC is one of Canada’s big banks, boasting a history of juicy dividend payouts as well as solid growth.

The stock is also trading well into the lower portion of its 52-week range, with an incredibly low P/E of just 9.32. CIBC also recently completed a 2-for-1 split, which, as with Shopify’s impending split mentioned above, attracts smaller investors into the pool.

Much of the weakness that drove CIBC’s stock down over 10% this year can be traced back to market weakness and confidence. As interest rates creep up, mortgages become more expensive. Fears of a recession also become louder. Those concerns are priced into the current stock price.

Let’s also take a moment to talk dividends. CIBC’s quarterly dividend currently carries a juicy 5.11% yield, making it one of the better-paying options on the market.

In short, CIBC remains one of the great value stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Stocks for Beginners

Looking for a Diversified Portfolio? Start Here

| Demetris Afxentiou

Establishing a portfolio of great investments isn’t as hard as it sounds. New investors looking for a diversified portfolio can…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Strategies to Survive Another Interest Rate Hike

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With interest rate hikes continuing, here's how Canadian investors can protect themselves, create income, and set themselves up for growth.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

With the market down, now is a great time to buy and hold these top stocks in a TFSA portfolio…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 2 Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy in This Market Downturn

| Kay Ng

Market downturns are good opportunities for investors to buy shares in quality dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY).

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

4 TSX Stocks to Pick Up During a Market Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't let a market correction get you down. Consider these four TSX stocks that have decades of growth ahead of…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Are Stocks a Better Investment Than Bonds in a Recession?

| Puja Tayal

A global recession could be near, as war keeps energy and commodity prices elevated and as interest rate hikes affect…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Stock for Solid Growth and Recurring Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want stocks that can provide both solid growth and recurring income? Look no further, as a single stock can cater…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Stocks for Beginners

Newcomers: Your Stock Choices Are Keys to Success in 2022 and Beyond

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The financial success of newcomers to the TSX depends highly on their stock choices.

Read more »