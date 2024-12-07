Member Login
The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

This top growth stock has been climbing not just this year, but for years on end! And it’s not about to stop any time soon.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Imagine discovering a surprise $5,000 whether it’s a gift, bonus, or perhaps an unexpected inheritance. While the allure of spending it on a vacation or new gadgets might be strong, consider this: investing that sum in a proven growth stock could be the foundation of significant wealth. One such exceptional candidate is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). This Canadian software juggernaut has not only consistently delivered stellar financial results. It’s also cemented its reputation as one of the best-performing growth stocks in the world.

CSU stock

CSU stock is not your average tech stock. The company specializes in acquiring and nurturing vertical market software companies, which cater to niche industries with tailored software solutions. This strategy has allowed CSU stock to create a diversified and robust portfolio, ensuring consistent revenue streams while mitigating risks. Over the years, CSU has built a reputation for its disciplined acquisitions, turning underperforming or fledgling businesses into profit-generating machines.

Let’s talk numbers. As of writing, CSU stock’s price hovers around $4,758, reflecting a jaw-dropping 46.38% increase over the past year. This performance has been underpinned by impressive revenue growth with $9.69 billion over the trailing 12 months, marking a 19.5% year-over-year increase. While net income saw a dip, with a 27.8% decrease in quarterly earnings growth, this shouldn’t overshadow CSU stock’s robust operating margin of 15.07%.

CSU stock’s financial strength is further demonstrated by its cash flow. The company reported an operating cash flow of $2.03 billion in the last 12 months, alongside a levered free cash flow of $1.47 billion. This liquidity not only gives CSU stock the ability to continue its aggressive acquisition strategy but also ensures financial stability in an unpredictable market. Its total cash holdings of over $2 billion reflect a well-capitalized balance sheet, even as it balances a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.91%.

What it holds

Looking at its historical performance, CSU stock has been a wealth-building powerhouse. Over the last five years, the company’s earnings have grown at an average annual rate of 12.9%. With revenue increasing by an even higher rate of 22.4%. This consistent growth reflects a combination of smart acquisitions and organic expansion, showcasing why CSU is considered a market leader.

But what about the future? Analysts remain optimistic about CSU’s outlook. The company’s strategy of targeting vertical market software companies ensures it has room to grow in under-penetrated markets. Its management team is renowned for its discipline in only pursuing acquisitions that add value — a strategy that has kept the company resilient even in times of economic downturn. With increasing digitization across industries, the demand for specialized software solutions continues to grow, thus offering CSU stock a runway for expansion.

So, how does this translate to your $5,000 windfall? Investing in CSU means tapping into a stock that has historically delivered strong returns. Assuming CSU stock continues its average annual growth rate of 12.9%, $5,000 could grow exponentially over time. It’s also worth noting that CSU stock’s low beta of 0.80 indicates less volatility compared to the broader market, making it a relatively stable choice for a growth stock.

Bottom line

While a $5,000 windfall might not seem like a life-changing amount, investing it in a company like CSU stock can pave the way to significant financial gains. CSU’s impressive revenue growth, disciplined acquisition strategy, and bright future outlook make it a standout in any portfolio. Over time, the combination of compounding returns, stable financial performance, and a clear growth trajectory could turn that modest investment into a substantial nest egg. It’s proof that even a single well-placed investment can have life-altering potential. Why not let CSU stock’s success story become a part of yours?

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

