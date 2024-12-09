Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Superior TSX Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

2 Superior TSX Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

If you seek a TSX stock that’s going to triple in share price, you need to dip in deep. So let’s get right into it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

When looking for stocks that could triple in the next five years, focus on businesses with a strong growth story, innovative market positioning, and robust financial health. TSX stocks that are transforming their industries, have expanding addressable markets, and show consistent revenue and earnings growth are typically great contenders. Both Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and MDA (TSX:MDA) exemplify these traits and are worth watching.

Aritzia

Aritzia, a Canadian fashion retailer, has carved out a niche in the premium apparel space, appealing to a younger demographic with its trendy, high-quality offerings. Over the past year, the TSX stock has surged, reflecting the company’s ability to adapt to shifting consumer preferences. Recent financials show a 15.3% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $2.5 billion. Its operating cash flow of $423 million and manageable debt levels highlight financial stability. While its forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.6 suggests room for growth compared to peers in the retail sector.

Aritzia’s strategy includes opening new boutiques and expanding its e-commerce platform. This has been a game-changer for capturing digital-first shoppers. With plans to grow its U.S. footprint and ongoing investments in omni-channel capabilities, analysts see potential for substantial upside in the stock. The management’s focus on long-term growth over short-term profits resonates well with investors looking for sustainable returns.

MDA

Meanwhile, MDA operates in the high-stakes space technology industry, specializing in robotics, satellite systems, and Earth observation. The TSX stock’s order backlog has swelled to a record $4.6 billion, representing a 49% increase year-over-year. This is a testament to MDA’s reputation and ability to secure contracts in a competitive field. Its recent financial results also reflect impressive growth, with quarterly revenue up 23.5% year-over-year to $860.8 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at $124.2 million.

MDA’s technology is at the heart of projects like the Lunar Gateway and space-based satellite communications, positioning it as a critical player in the burgeoning space economy. The TSX stock has climbed dramatically from its 52-week low of $10.65 to nearly $30, underscoring investor confidence. Its forward P/E of 28.7 indicates that while the stock isn’t cheap, its growth prospects justify the valuation.

Winning combo

For both Aritzia and MDA, a deep dive into past performance reveals resilience and adaptability, two key ingredients for long-term success. Aritzia’s ability to weather shifts in consumer behaviour during the pandemic and emerge stronger highlights its operational prowess. Similarly, MDA’s success in diversifying its revenue streams, spanning defence, communications, and lunar exploration, provides a cushion against industry volatility.

Future outlooks for these companies are promising. Aritzia’s expansion plans and MDA’s pipeline of high-value contracts offer visibility into sustained revenue growth. Both are leveraging trends – Aritzia in lifestyle and fast fashion, MDA in the privatization and commercialization of space. Trends that are expected to thrive in the coming years.

Investors looking at these stocks should weigh the risks as well. For Aritzia, a potential slowdown in consumer spending amid economic uncertainty could impact sales. MDA, operating in a capital-intensive industry, could face challenges with funding and execution of large-scale projects. Yet, the rewards could be significant, particularly for those with a higher risk tolerance.

Bottom line

Ultimately, identifying TSX stock with the potential to triple involves combining solid financials, strong industry positioning, and compelling growth stories. Aritzia and MDA stand out as examples of companies with these traits – therefore making them ones to watch for long-term investors looking to make a big splash.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks offer the perfect trio for investors looking for growth, income, and long-term holds.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top growth stock has been climbing not just this year, but for years on end! And it's not about…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Stocks for Beginners

Are TD Stock and BNS Stock Smart Buys for Canadian Investors?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock and Scotiabank both delivered earnings this week, so let's look at whether now is the time to buy,…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Lululemon Stock and Picking Up This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's why some are parting ways with their athleisure darlings and choosing this dividend darling instead.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

The best growth stocks are those you can buy and hold for years and maybe even decades. Let these great…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With Just $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two standout stocks that can transform a modest sum into a hefty gain over time through the power of compounding.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Stocks for Beginners

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks Investors Can Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want the best of the best, don't swim through a sea of downers. Get in on these three…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

Opinion: This Is the Safest TSX Stock for 2025 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

The inherent defensive nature of Dollarama’s business model and its expansion plans make it one of the safest stocks for…

Read more »