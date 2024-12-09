2 Superior TSX Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

If you seek a TSX stock that’s going to triple in share price, you need to dip in deep. So let’s get right into it.

When looking for stocks that could triple in the next five years, focus on businesses with a strong growth story, innovative market positioning, and robust financial health. TSX stocks that are transforming their industries, have expanding addressable markets, and show consistent revenue and earnings growth are typically great contenders. Both Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and MDA (TSX:MDA) exemplify these traits and are worth watching.

Aritzia

Aritzia, a Canadian fashion retailer, has carved out a niche in the premium apparel space, appealing to a younger demographic with its trendy, high-quality offerings. Over the past year, the TSX stock has surged, reflecting the company’s ability to adapt to shifting consumer preferences. Recent financials show a 15.3% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $2.5 billion. Its operating cash flow of $423 million and manageable debt levels highlight financial stability. While its forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.6 suggests room for growth compared to peers in the retail sector.

Aritzia’s strategy includes opening new boutiques and expanding its e-commerce platform. This has been a game-changer for capturing digital-first shoppers. With plans to grow its U.S. footprint and ongoing investments in omni-channel capabilities, analysts see potential for substantial upside in the stock. The management’s focus on long-term growth over short-term profits resonates well with investors looking for sustainable returns.

MDA

Meanwhile, MDA operates in the high-stakes space technology industry, specializing in robotics, satellite systems, and Earth observation. The TSX stock’s order backlog has swelled to a record $4.6 billion, representing a 49% increase year-over-year. This is a testament to MDA’s reputation and ability to secure contracts in a competitive field. Its recent financial results also reflect impressive growth, with quarterly revenue up 23.5% year-over-year to $860.8 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at $124.2 million.

MDA’s technology is at the heart of projects like the Lunar Gateway and space-based satellite communications, positioning it as a critical player in the burgeoning space economy. The TSX stock has climbed dramatically from its 52-week low of $10.65 to nearly $30, underscoring investor confidence. Its forward P/E of 28.7 indicates that while the stock isn’t cheap, its growth prospects justify the valuation.

Winning combo

For both Aritzia and MDA, a deep dive into past performance reveals resilience and adaptability, two key ingredients for long-term success. Aritzia’s ability to weather shifts in consumer behaviour during the pandemic and emerge stronger highlights its operational prowess. Similarly, MDA’s success in diversifying its revenue streams, spanning defence, communications, and lunar exploration, provides a cushion against industry volatility.

Future outlooks for these companies are promising. Aritzia’s expansion plans and MDA’s pipeline of high-value contracts offer visibility into sustained revenue growth. Both are leveraging trends – Aritzia in lifestyle and fast fashion, MDA in the privatization and commercialization of space. Trends that are expected to thrive in the coming years.

Investors looking at these stocks should weigh the risks as well. For Aritzia, a potential slowdown in consumer spending amid economic uncertainty could impact sales. MDA, operating in a capital-intensive industry, could face challenges with funding and execution of large-scale projects. Yet, the rewards could be significant, particularly for those with a higher risk tolerance.

Bottom line

Ultimately, identifying TSX stock with the potential to triple involves combining solid financials, strong industry positioning, and compelling growth stories. Aritzia and MDA stand out as examples of companies with these traits – therefore making them ones to watch for long-term investors looking to make a big splash.