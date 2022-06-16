Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Stocks That Dropped Below $10 to Buy at a Discount

3 Stocks That Dropped Below $10 to Buy at a Discount

Three underperforming stocks trading below $10 are attractive options for income investors looking for bargain deals.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The alternating spikes and dips of TSX stocks indicate the volatile landscape today. While runaway inflation and tightening monetary policies spook investors, bargain hunters are on the prowl. Buying opportunities are plenty if you’re looking for stocks trading at big discounts.

The share prices of Andrew Peller (TSX:ADW.A), Bird Construction (TSX:BDT), and Stingray Group (TSX:RAY.A) have dropped below $10. However, the three underperforming stocks should rebound eventually when the business environment normalizes. Meanwhile, the dividend payments should make the wait worthwhile.

Scalable operating platform

Andrew Peller’s 52-week high is $11.23 but is now approaching its 52-week low. Also, at $6.56 per share, investors are down 15.47% year to date. But if you scoop the stock today, you can partake of the 3.56% dividend. The $292.23 million company produces and sells quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products.

In the first three months of fiscal 2022 (nine months ended December 31, 2021), revenue and net earnings fell 6% and 42.8%, respectively, versus the same period in fiscal 2021. Nonetheless, management applauds the performance given the pandemic-induced challenges and uncertainties.

Despite the unimpressive financial results, the board of directors approved a 10% hike in common share dividends. Its president and CEO John Peller is confident that the company will emerge stronger and more efficient post-pandemic. While Mr. Peller expects the pandemic to impact on the business, the company will capitalize on its robust and scalable operating platform.

Positive outlook

Bird Construction is off 15.6% from its price on year-end 2021. However, at $8.14 per share, the dividend offer is 4.79%. The $434.93 million company is one of Canada’s leading construction firms. It provides a comprehensive range of construction services, including construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional and civil infrastructure markets.

In Q1 2022, construction revenue increased 6.95% versus Q1 2021, but net earnings dipped 10.6% year over year to $6.36 million. Despite the pandemic-related personnel and supply chain challenges, management describes the first quarter as a solid one, because revenue grew and the backlog hit new records.

According to Teri McKibbon, Bird’s president and CEO, the strong balance sheet, healthy total backlog, and growing recurring revenue streams positions the company to deliver strong financial performance. Moreover, investments in the business and steps to improve the overall margin profile should result in long-term value for stakeholders.

Generous dividend

Stingray’s revenue in Q4 fiscal 2022 (quarter ended March 31, 2022) increased 21.6% versus Q4 2020, but net income fell 63% year over year to $4.46 million. For the full year, the net income of $99.26 million was 26.2% lower than in prior year. The $378.53 million company is a global music, media, and technology company.

Its president, co-founder, and CEO Eric Boyko said, “We are encouraged by our fiscal 2022 results with revenues increasing 14.0% to $282.6 million.” He added that it reflects a return to normal business activities post-pandemic. In February 2022, Stingray partnered with TikTok to launch TikTok Radio.

Metro and Walmart Canada are the latest additions to the Stingray Retail Media Network. The stock trades at $5.53 per share (-19% year to date) and pays a hefty 5.42% dividend.

Attractive income stocks

The three stocks in focus are attractive picks for income investors. While they trade at deep discounts, the dividend payouts appear to be sustainable.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Stingray Digital Group Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit U-turn
Dividend Stocks

3 Battered Stocks That Are Due for a Bounce Back

| Adam Othman

Not all battered stocks are destined to stay down for long, and if you can find the ones that are…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Stable Passive Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

It's time to turn defensive!

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Stocks to Begin Your Investment Journey

| Rajiv Nanjapla

If you are beginning your investment journey in this challenging environment, here are three safe bets.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: Buy the Dip on These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The market correction has created favourable opportunities in stocks like Dollarama (TSX:DOL).

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Correction: Why a 20-30% Drop Could Happen

| Adam Othman

A substantial correction of up to 30% could come to the housing market due to inflation and interest rate hikes,…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

4 Passive-Income Stocks With Yields Over 7%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't the only thing you should consider these days, but it can help you get through the tough…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Not Sure What to Invest in? Try These 2 ETFs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Under normal conditions, two established ETFs should provide long-term capital growth to investors.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Earn $950 a Month With These 3 REITs

| Adam Othman

Apart from an ease of distributions and an inactive "landlord" role, the REITs also offer exposure to real estate assets…

Read more »