Home » Investing » Is Magna International (TSX:MG) Stock Undervalued?

Is Magna International (TSX:MG) Stock Undervalued?

Is this Canadian vehicle manufacturer’s stock currently undervalued?

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Warren Buffett famously said that investors should buy the stocks of great companies and hold them forever. At the Motley Fool, we take Buffett’s advice to heart and believe in the power of a long-term perspective when it comes to investing.

Everyone likes to find a good, undervalued stock. During a market correction, even the shares of the best companies will tumble, giving brave investors a rare opportunity to purchase them at a discount. In many ways, the best value investors make their fortunes by buying the stocks of beaten-down but otherwise solid companies.

Company

Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and equipment for commercial and consumer vehicles worldwide. The company is divided into four segment: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Like many manufacturers, MG has some slim margins, with a dismal 4.70% operating and 3.54% profit margin. Its return on assets and return on equity are about average at 3.59% and 10.88% respectively. The company posted a trailing 12-month (TTM) revenue of $35.7 billion, but with -5.30% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth and -40.80% quarterly earnings growth.

Despite this, MG is flush with $2 billion in cash on the balance sheet and TTM operating cash flow of $2.46 billion for a current ratio of 1.30. The stock also pays a decent dividend yield of 2.94% and is more volatile than the market with a beta of 1.48.

Valuation

MG is solid enough of a company that I would not worry about trying to time a good entry price. However, new investors should always be aware of some basic valuation metrics so they can understand how companies are valued and what influences their current share price.

Currently, MG is currently trading at $74.39, which is extremely near the 52-week low of $70.16. This could indicate that the stock has corrected and is about to bottom out.

MG currently has a market cap of $23.23 billion. This gives it an enterprise value of $26.51 billion with a enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 8.05, similar to peers in the industrial/manufacturing sector.

For the past 12 months, the price-to-earnings ratio of MG was 18.39, with a price to free cash flow ratio of 21.9, price-to-book ratio of two, price-to-sales ratio of 0.65, and book value per share of approximately $39.23. In terms of these metrics, MG does not look undervalued.

MG is currently covered by a total of 33 analysts. Of them, 23 have issued a “buy” rating, one has issued a “sell” rating, and nine have issued a “hold” rating. This is generally a considered a bullish sign, given that the majority of analysts rate it a buy.

MG has a Graham number of $61.31 for the last 12 months, a measure of a stock’s upper limit intrinsic value based on its earnings per share and book value per share. Generally, if the stock price is below the Graham number, it is considered to be undervalued and worth investing in. In this case, MG does not look undervalued.

Is it a buy?

Despite its current share price being more or less fairly valued, long-term investors should consider establishing a position if they have the capital. Over the next 10-20 years, your entry price won’t matter as much if MG continues its strong track record of stability and cashflow. Consistently buying shares of MG, especially if the market corrects, can be a great way to lock in a low cost basis.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna Int’l.

More on Investing

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

3 Great Value Stocks for Every Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Recent market volatility has exposed several great value stocks for investors to buy at a discount. Here are three options…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 of the Best High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty provides investors with a regular dividend plus a special dividend, which translated into a 15% yield…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

4 Passive-Income Stocks With Yields Over 7%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income isn't the only thing you should consider these days, but it can help you get through the tough…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Not Sure What to Invest in? Try These 2 ETFs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Under normal conditions, two established ETFs should provide long-term capital growth to investors.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Earn $950 a Month With These 3 REITs

| Adam Othman

Apart from an ease of distributions and an inactive "landlord" role, the REITs also offer exposure to real estate assets…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Beat Inflation!

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Dividend stocks like Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT.UN) beat inflation.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Energy Stocks

Why TFSA Investors Shouldn’t Worry About a Market Crash

| Jitendra Parashar

Long-term TFSA investors should remain focused on building wealth in the long run by buying cheap stocks amid short-term market…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Soar Out of This Market Correction

| Robin Brown

Top-quality TSX tech stocks could soar out of this stock market correction. Here are two I'd pick up and hold…

Read more »