Home » Investing » 3 Reasons to Buy Stocks Now Despite Rising Recession Risks

3 Reasons to Buy Stocks Now Despite Rising Recession Risks

Although the economy is at risk of going into recession, now can still be an excellent time to buy stocks while they’re ultra-cheap.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

The market correction has created many opportunities for investors. At the same time, though, the correction has been due to rising fears that there will be a recession next year. So, although many stocks certainly look attractive, investors are hesitant to buy with so much uncertainty in markets.

And while that’s understandable, if you’re investing for the long haul, there will be plenty of pullbacks along the way.

So, rather than worrying about what might happen next, here are three reasons you can have confidence in continuing to buy stocks in this environment, despite the potential for a recession next year.

If you buy high-quality stocks, they should be able to withstand a recession

As long as you focus on buying high-quality companies, then whether a recession materializes or not, you don’t have to worry.

If you’re trying to speculate or buy high-risk stocks, that’s a different story. But for investors interested in finding high-quality businesses that you can own for years, these stocks are going to have to withstand several pullbacks and economic slowdowns.

Plus, a lot of the best Canadian stocks to buy, especially ahead of a recession, are dividend stocks. And the passive income you can receive from these stocks can be significant when the economy is in a recession.

Therefore, rather than trying to speculate on whether or not a recession materializes, it’s crucial to use this correction as an opportunity to buy the best stocks while they’re cheap.

Dollar-cost averaging is an excellent way to mitigate volatility

If you’re an investor that’s constantly saving money each month or every quarter and adding it to your investment portfolio, you can use dollar-cost averaging to your advantage.

Not only is it a great strategy that mitigates volatility, but when you know you’re going to have more cash down the road to buy more stocks, you can have confidence buying at these levels today.

This way, you don’t have to worry about whether or not stocks get cheaper over the coming months. Instead, you can focus on finding the best stocks to buy today, whether a recession is coming or not.

Then down the line, as your savings accumulate again, you’ll have more chances to take advantage of the opportunities at that time.

Trying to time the market is speculative and highly difficult

Lastly, one of the most important reasons to buy stocks in this environment, even though a recession looks likely next year, is that nobody knows for sure what’s going to happen. And when there are insane bargains presenting themselves to you, you have to pull the trigger.

For example, a stock like goeasy (TSX:GSY) is an incredible long-term growth stock that’s become ultra-cheap in recent months. Trading below $100 a share, the stock has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 7.9 times and is more than 50% off its high.

Therefore, I’d much rather buy goeasy today than hope or worry that it will continue to fall in price over the coming months. Plus, even if it did, because I plan on dollar-cost averaging, I could always buy more goeasy shares in the future if the price continues to get more attractive.

However, if I hold off on buying for goeasy, thinking the market may continue to sell off, and it doesn’t, I’ve missed the opportunity to buy the stock while it’s ultra-cheap, and it could be years before it trades at such a significant discount again.

Therefore, as long as you’re an investor with patience and a long-term investing horizon, you can have confidence in finding the best stocks to buy today, whether a recession is coming or not.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in goeasy Ltd. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

stock market
Investing

2 TSX Stocks That Have Your Back in a Bear Market

| Joey Frenette

Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) and another dirt-cheap Canadian dividend stock look way too cheap, even with a recession coming soon.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock: Time to Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor stock looks cheap today. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

4 TSX Stocks That Hit a 52-Week Low: Should You Buy the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should monitor TSX stocks like Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) and others that fell to 52-week lows this past week.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks Under $20 a Share

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top Canadian stocks trading under $20 per share also pay over-the-top dividends.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top REITs for Consistent Dividends

| Adam Othman

Real estate investment trusts like these two pay monthly distributions at high dividend yields of over 6%.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: The Ideal Goal for Every Investor

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is a great place to create income for retirement, but if you aim for this goal each year…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Cheap Stocks With Dividend Yields Over 5%

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can help you earn a steady passive income amid all market conditions.

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

1 Unloved Tech Stock That Lost Over 80% of its Value: Time to Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock's crash continues, as the Federal Reserve looks to tighten its grip around inflation.

Read more »