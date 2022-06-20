Home » Investing » Canadian Stocks: 1 of the Most Costly Mistakes New Investors Must Avoid!  

Canadian Stocks: 1 of the Most Costly Mistakes New Investors Must Avoid!  

Here’s one of the biggest mistakes to avoid and an excellent tip on maximizing your results when buying Canadian stocks.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Caution, careful

Image source: Getty Images

No matter why you decide to start investing, just beginning to start buying Canadian stocks and putting your hard-earned money to work can be a great idea.

However, when first starting to invest, there’s no doubt that there’s much to learn. It’s certainly easy to make many mistakes, especially avoidable ones. And often, you may not even realize you’re making a mistake, even after its already negatively impacted your portfolio.

And while it’s always important to learn from your own blunders, it’s even better if you can learn from others’ mistakes.

So, if you’re new to investing and just starting to buy Canadian stocks, here is one of the most costly mistakes that new investors make when looking to find new investments.

Here’s what new investors should focus on when buying Canadian stocks

One of the most common mistakes that investors make is buying stocks for the wrong reasons. No matter what other people tell you, whether they are close family members, friends, or even professional investors you may see on T.V, at the end of the day, it’s up to you to decide if a stock is right for your portfolio.

Moreover, when you decide to buy an asset, whether it be a stock, ETF, or even a cryptocurrency, it’s crucial to ensure that you have well-defined reasons why you believe it’s a good asset to own over the coming years.

By defining set reasons why you’re buying certain Canadian stocks, it not only ensures that the investment is well thought out and you’re committed to the long haul. However, it can also help down the line to keep you disciplined.

For example, investors who got caught up in the cryptocurrency hype and bought late last year have likely lost a significant portion of their money. And those who bought simply because it was popular and others were doing so have likely already given up on the investment and lost money.

However, those investors who did the research understand the potential of blockchain and bought because of the impressive technology are likely using this opportunity to buy more now at a much cheaper price.

Because if you believed in the potential and technology of crypto six months ago, particularly with a cryptocurrency like Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), there’s no reason not to still be bullish on its long-term potential.

The same goes for Canadian stocks. If you believed this time last year that e-commerce had significant long-term potential, and Shopify was one of the most dominant businesses in the space, then it’s certainly one of the best stocks to buy now after falling by over 75%.

Bottom line

It’s not uncommon to doubt your investments when they begin to lose value, even if the rest of the market is selling off, too. However, as long as you know why you bought these stocks and continue to believe in their long-term potential, then rather than selling in these environments and losing capital, you can use the opportunity to buy the dip and lower your average cost.

Half the battle of investing is having discipline and patience. So, the next time you’re looking to buy Canadian stocks, ensure that you have well-defined reasons why you believe in the company’s long-term prospects for growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Shopify.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Glass piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Money: How You Can Easily Triple it in 10 Years or Less

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying some fundamentally strong growth and dividend stocks at a bargain could help TFSA investors triple their money in the…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Stocks for Beginners

This Market Dip Is a Real Opportunity!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Everything is down right now, but instead of focusing on losses, investors see the market dip as a real opportunity…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 UNDERVALUED TSX Stocks to Buy Amid the Market Correction

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that look attractive from a valuation perspective.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 2 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in This Correction

| Kay Ng

The current market correction provides an excellent opportunity for new investors to buy the best dividend stocks for growing passive…

Read more »

value for money
Stocks for Beginners

3 Insanely Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in the Market Correction

| Robin Brown

After the market correction, many TSX growth stocks are insanely cheap. Here are three of my favourite bargains to swipe…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) Stock Falls 25% From the Top: What Should You Do?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Oilfield services stocks have created massive shareholder value since the pandemic.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stable Stocks to Ride Out a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stable stocks are the perfect buy right now, offering you cheap fundamentals coupled with stable and solid growth…

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Canadians: Now’s a Great Time to Pick Up Shares of These 2 Top TSX Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t let the market’s recent volatility keep you on the sidelines. Here are two top TSX stocks to put on…

Read more »