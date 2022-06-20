Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Earn Monster Passive Income: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy This Week

Earn Monster Passive Income: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy This Week

A recent dip in some of the best Canadian dividend stocks gives long-term investors an opportunity to buy them cheap and start earning reliable passive income.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Most working people aspire to earn reliable passive income, as it could help boost their savings and generate extra cash for difficult economic times. While there are multiple ways of generating passive income, stock investing could be one of the best ways to do it right now — especially after the recent massive stock market selloff. The TSX Composite Index has dived by 13.5% in the second quarter so far, as consistently high inflation and rising interest rates continue to take a toll on investors’ sentiments.

The recent energy sector correction has also made many quality dividend stocks look really cheap, which could help investors generate handsome passive income if they act now. In this article, I’ll highlight two of my favourite Canadian dividend stocks that you can buy this week to start earning stable passive income.

TC Energy stock

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is the dividend stock that passive-income investors can consider buying after its recent dip. While TC Energy stock currently trades with nearly 12% year-to-date gains, it has witnessed negative movement for the last couple of weeks. In the week ended on June 17 alone, its stock dived by more than 10% to $65.32 per share amid an energy sector-wide correction.

Interestingly, this Canadian company has consistently been increasing its dividends for the last 22 years. As a result, its 2022 annual dividend is expected to be around $3.60 per share — nearly 350% higher than its dividend of around $0.80 per share in the year 2000. At the current market price, TRP’s dividend yield stands at around 5.5%.

The ongoing growth trend in TC Energy’s financials looks impressive, as the company registered a 3.5% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its total revenue in the first quarter to $3.5 billion. With the help of continued demand growth, the company’s adjusted earnings stood at $1.12 per share, exceeding analysts’ expectations. While fears of a potential recession drove TRP stock down last week, it looks attractive to buy for passive-income investors right now, as the overall demand outlook for energy products remains strong.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) could be another great stock to buy on the dip to help you generate reliable passive income in the long run. Last week, ENB stock fell by 9.4%, as the broader market selloff hurt investors’ sentiments. At the current market price of $52.90 per share, it has an impressive dividend yield of around 6.6%. Similar to TC Energy, its dividends per share have been rising for the last 27 years in a row.

In the March quarter, Enbridge’s total revenue jumped by 23.9% YoY to $15.1 billion, as consistently rising demand for energy products boosted its business performance across segments. As a result, the company posted $0.84 per share in adjusted earnings for the quarter — up 3.7% YoY. While the ongoing macro level concerns might create uncertainties about energy demand in the near term, the global post-pandemic economic recovery will likely keep the demand growth intact in the medium to long term. Given that, long-term investors can buy this Canadian dividend stock now to earn stable passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking passive income can now get 6% yields from top TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Dividend Stocks

The TSX Is Less Than 6% Away From a Bear Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX lost 6.6% last week and is very close to officially entering a bear market.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

Home Resales Fall 8.6%: Chilling Effect of Rate Hikes?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The cooling trends in the housing market are likely to intensify due to rapidly rising interest rates.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Give Your Passive Income a Boost With These TSX Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can earn a passive income that could grow with them by investing in these TSX stocks.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

3 Diversified Growth Stocks to Buy Before it’s Too Late

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks continue to climb over the last few years but are down to bargain prices for Motley…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

2 Real Estate Stocks to Buy as the Market Pulls Back

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian real estate stocks appear to be cheap after the pullback in Canadian equity markets.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top dividend stocks that investors taking the long-term view of the markets may want to consider in…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy for a Recession

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) stock fell into a correction amid rising rate hikes and inflation fears. Is the dividend-growth play oversold…

Read more »