Home » Investing » Why Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Crashed Last Week

Why Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Crashed Last Week

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock crashed along with oil prices last week.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock crashed last week in an abrupt reversal to a year-long pattern of market-beating gains. Crude oil futures trended downward for most of last week, as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points. The large interest rate hike was thought to have had the potential to cause a recession, which may have led to traders betting on less demand for oil in the future.

In this article, I will explore the main reason why Suncor Energy stock crashed last week and ask whether it could rise again in the future.

Oil prices collapse

The major culprit for SU’s crash last week was lower oil prices. SU’s most recent earnings release was very good, but lower oil prices will lead to lower earnings in the future. Suncor’s earnings are directly correlated with the price of oil. There are other factors in the mix, too, like output and costs. But the price of oil is a direct contributing factor. The higher the price of oil, the higher an integrated energy company’s earnings, holding other factors constant.

This can be seen by looking at Suncor’s recent earnings results. In 2020, when the price of oil was low (at one point negative), SU ran four consecutive losing quarters. In the most recent quarter, when the price was high, Suncor delivered

  • $4 billion in adjusted funds from operations, up nearly 100%; and
  • $2.9 billion in net income, up 259%.

The difference was night and day. Most likely, the high prices of oil observed in Q1 were behind it. When oil prices rise, integrated energy companies earn more profits without incurring more costs. So, their margins improve.

A long way to go until earnings

Can Suncor Energy stock rise even with oil prices lower?

My personal feeling is yes.

Suncor Energy stock currently trades at just six times free cash flow, suggesting a very cheap valuation. If it were to merely replicate its second-quarter earnings for two more quarters, then it would produce cash flows that would take that ratio even lower — assuming, that is, the stock price didn’t change.

It doesn’t look like oil stocks are currently “pricing in” the high price of oil being observed. Even if oil prices just stay flat from this point onward, oil stocks are likely to deliver earnings that exceed what analysts are expecting. That could push their prices higher, even if oil itself doesn’t move.

Foolish takeaway

2022 has been a banner year for Suncor Energy. With a rising stock price, rising earnings, and a higher dividend, the company appears to be doing everything right. Partially, this is luck: rising oil prices created a windfall that nobody could have anticipated last year. But even if oil prices just stay around $100, the stock could do well, as it is still extremely cheap. Investors might want to brace for short-term volatility, though, because oil stocks do correlate with oil prices on a day-to-day basis. As long as oil stays in a supply crunch, then Suncor should do well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) Stock Falls 25% From the Top: What Should You Do?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Oilfield services stocks have created massive shareholder value since the pandemic.

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 20

| Jitendra Parashar

While the U.S. market will remain closed for Juneteenth National Independence Day, heightened volatility in commodity prices could still keep…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Turn Your $10,000 TFSA Into $100,000

| Nicholas Dobroruka

TFSA investors looking to make a fortune in the stock market would be wise to take advantage of today’s discounted…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks for Market-Beating Returns

| Adam Othman

Canadian energy stocks could be excellent bets for investors seeking shelter in the strength of commodities amid high inflation rates.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock: Time to Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor stock looks cheap today. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Market Correction: Time to Take Profits in TSX Energy Stocks?

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) are big oil stocks that investors may wish to buy on weakness.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Oil to $150? 3 Stocks to Buy if You Think it Will Happen

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three energy stocks are profitable picks if oil prices rise significantly higher than their levels today.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Energy Stocks

Why TFSA Investors Shouldn’t Worry About a Market Crash

| Jitendra Parashar

Long-term TFSA investors should remain focused on building wealth in the long run by buying cheap stocks amid short-term market…

Read more »