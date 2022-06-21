Home » Investing » 2 TSX Bargains to Buy for Passive Income in July 2022

2 TSX Bargains to Buy for Passive Income in July 2022

Investors should consider picking up Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and another top dividend stock this July.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

There are a growing number of TSX bargains after the Canadian stock market’s latest slip into correction territory. Indeed, 2022 has been a year full of dire forecasts and grim predictions. Many pundits are upping their recession risks, and the Bank of Canada seems to be falling further behind the curve.

Recently, Canada unveiled its nearly $9 billion affordability plan. Indeed, such a plan is no substitute for sound monetary policy. At the end of the day, it’s higher rates, not fiscal policy, that will help drag inflation back to pre-pandemic norms. If anything, such spending may make things worse for Canadians, who now struggle to cope with much higher prices at the local grocery store.

Though a reluctance to pick it up with rate hikes could mean higher inflation for longer, I think investors essentially have a green light to load up on their favourite stocks. The U.S. Fed’s fast and furious rate hikes could propel the U.S. economy into recession. In Canada, I’d pin the odds at slightly lower.

Consider well-run, low-cost firms that can fare well once the economic tides begin to fade ever so slightly. While a recession seems less likely, I would encourage investors to be prepared for anything, including a negative surprise that includes a crash-landing by the Fed. Indeed, such a landing would send shockwaves through the world economy, and in such a scenario, the TSX Index is unlikely to be spared.

Consider fast-food juggernaut Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and number six of the Big Six banks, National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA).

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands is the firm behind legendary icon Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs. The company has really underperformed its fast-food peers in recent years. Though management hasn’t been up to the task, the brands are strong enough such that they will live to see better days, perhaps under new leadership. Billionaire Bill Ackman still believes in the firm, and I think Canadians should give the basket of quality fast-food plays a second look as we head into a potential downturn.

When times get tough, and money is harder to come by, fast food tends to fare quite well, as consumers switch from pricey dining to grabbing a Whopper from the local Burger King. Tim Hortons has its own woes, but I think the Justin Bieber partnership could help spark sales, even if 2022 continues to be a drag on consumer balance sheets.

With a rich dividend yield of 4.52%, QSR stock is one of the highest-quality, passive-income plays today for Canadian investors seeking a bargain.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada is Canada’s sixth-largest bank and quite possibly its most agile. The firm did away with trading commissions a while ago. One has to think that its five bigger brothers will follow suit. With the willingness to disrupt the status quo, I view National Bank as one of the most agile and tech-savvy banks, as it looks to expand into new provinces.

Sure, National may be smaller, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in solid management. Further, the stock is cheap at 9.1 times trailing earnings, with the catalyst of higher rates on the horizon. The 4.16% dividend yield is also very bountiful.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Investing

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: Is it Time to Turn DRIPs on?

| Kay Ng

Canadian REITs have declined meaningfully in this market correction. It's time for investors to consider turning on DRIPs!

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Looking for the Ultimate Defensive Investment?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of volatility. Here’s the ultimate defensive investment to offset that volatility and realize both growth and…

Read more »

consider the options
Investing

3 Foolish Tips to Remember in a Market Correction

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Readers should not get discouraged in a market correction. Follow these tips and stash stocks like Royal Bank of Canada…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Get $424.48 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can take advantage of the market correction to buy top high-yield TSX dividend stocks to generate passive income.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: These 3 Stocks Just Became Incredibly Cheap

| Robin Brown

If you are not afraid to be a contrarian, there are tonnes of cheap stocks with elevated dividends. Here are…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Safeguard Your Portfolios With These 2 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Canadian retirees navigating this volatile market and worried about their returns can consider investing in these two dependable dividend stocks…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Lost More Than They Deserved

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks trading at depressed prices this month are buying opportunities for value investors.

Read more »

energy oil gas
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 TSX Commodity Stocks to Buy in July

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can look to buy commodity stocks such as Barrick Gold and Nutrien to derive outsized gains in the…

Read more »