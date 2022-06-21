Home » Investing » 3 Top Growth Stocks Available at a Substantial Discount

3 Top Growth Stocks Available at a Substantial Discount

These three growth stocks could deliver substantial returns in the long term, given their healthy growth potential and discounted stock price.

Posted by Rajiv Nanjapla Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

The concerns over rising inflation, monetary tightening policies by the Federal Reserve, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have led to a substantial selloff in the global equity markets, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index falling over 13% from its 52-week high. Meanwhile, the selloff was severe in growth stocks. However, I believe the correction has provided an excellent entry point for long-term investors in the following three stocks.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) provides point-of-sale and e-commerce solutions to small- and medium-scale businesses. Amid the fears of growth deacceleration, short report, and concerns over its valuation, the company’s stock price has corrected by over 80% from its 52-week highs. The correction has dragged its NTM price-to-sales multiple down to an attractive 4.3.

Meanwhile, Lightspeed Commerce is expanding its product offerings, venturing into new markets, and making strategic acquisitions to drive growth. Recently, the company launched a new B2B platform that connects various brands with retailers, thus providing merchants with a seamless order and sell experience. Further, the rising digitization has created a multi-year growth potential for the company.

So, despite the near-term volatility, I believe long-term investors should start buying the stock, given its discounted stock price.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is another stock that has corrected over 50% compared to its 52-week highs. The interest rate hikes and expectation of economic slowdown amid high inflation have dragged down the company’s stock price. Amid the steep pullback, the company’s NTM price-to-sales multiple has declined to 1.5.

Meanwhile, goeasy has been growing its top and bottom line at a healthy rate over the last two decades. Despite the substantial growth, the company has acquired just 3% of its addressable market. Given the highly fragmented subprime lending market, the company is well equipped to expand its share given its omnichannel presence, the addition of new business units, and diverse product base.

Given its growth potential, goeasy’s management expects its loan portfolio to grow by 67% to $3.6 billion by 2024. Also, the company has been growing its dividend at an impressive CAGR of 34.5% since 2014. So, I believe goeasy would be an excellent buy at these levels.

Cargojet

Amid the e-commerce growth, the demand for air cargo services is rising. So, I have selected Cargojet (TSX:CJT), which provides time-sensitive air-cargo service across prominent Canadian cities, as my final pick. Given its leading market share and a substantial fleet of aircraft, the company is well positioned to benefit from the expanding addressable market.

The company plans to add new aircraft and routes amid the rising demand. Over the next two years, the company has planned to add 16 aircraft to strengthen its fleet. Its long-term contracts, minimum revenue guarantee, and the ability to pass on costs to its customers would deliver stability to its financials. The company is also working on lowering its debt, improving operating efficiency, and improving its average daily volumes, which is encouraging.

Despite its healthy growth potential, Cargojet has lost over 30% of its stock value compared to its 52-week highs. Its NTM price-to-earnings multiple has declined to an attractive 19.9. So, I am bullish on Cargojet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market financial background
Investing

Why Economists Are Worried About a Recession in the 2nd Half of 2022

| Daniel Da Costa

Stocks continue to sell off throughout 2022 as fears of a recession grow. Here's what investors need to watch for.

Read more »

stock market
Investing

Bear Market: 4 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Add Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should take advantage of this bear market and snatch up cheap TSX stocks like Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Early Retirement Is Achievable if You Start Investing in Stocks Today

| Jitendra Parashar

It could be the right time for long-term investors to start investing in cheap stocks and build their stock portfolios…

Read more »

Index funds
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Funds Beginner Investors Should Buy in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These funds are the perfect purchase for investors on the TSX today looking for long-term holds for a discount in…

Read more »

game gamble
Investing

RRSP Investors: 2 High-Yield Bets for Bigger Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) are top-notch REITs for RRSP income investors looking to get in on a…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $385 Per Month Tax Free for Life

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here’s how to build a dependable stream of tax-free passive income in a TFSA.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

4 Beginner Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four stocks are perfect for beginner investors on the TSX today looking for long-term holds at great prices.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Cash No Matter Where the Market Goes

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have raised dividends for at least 25 years. Moreover, they can continue to pay cash, despite wild market…

Read more »