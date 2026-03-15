Another Month, Another Payout — This Stock Yields 6%

Income-seeking investors can rely on this monthly payer as a simple way to earn steady returns, and this stock yields 6% while doing it.

Compelling choice for reliable income: With global diversification, a strong turnaround effort enhancing its financials, and a 14% stock growth in the past year, NorthWest Healthcare REIT offers dependable monthly payouts ideal for income-focused investors.

NorthWest Healthcare REIT stands out for its steady performance: This REIT, focused on healthcare real estate, offers stable occupancy and predictable rent payments, boasting a notable 6.43% yield from essential services.

Monthly dividends enhance budgeting and engagement: Monthly income from dividends facilitates better budgeting and keeps investors more actively engaged with their portfolios than quarterly payers.

For income-focused Canadians, monthly payers offer something that quarterly dividends simply can’t match. When cash flow arrives every month, it becomes easier to budget, reinvest, and smooth out the natural ups and downs of the market. And if your stock yields 6% and pays out monthly, that’s a huge advantage.

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Why monthly income matters for Canadian investors

Monthly dividends can help investors stay engaged. Instead of waiting for a quarterly payout, that progress comes every few weeks. That becomes a steady reminder that the portfolio engine is running.

For anyone building a reliable income stream, that income engine matters. It creates momentum, reinforces discipline, and makes the entire strategy feel more tangible.

While there are fewer monthly payers than their quarterly peers, there are some notable options. This one stock yields 6%, making it one of the must-have options for any well-diversified portfolio.

What makes NorthWest Healthcare REIT a compelling monthly payer

NorthWest Healthcare REIT (NWH.UN) is one of the few Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) built entirely around healthcare real estate. And unlike many retail and even residential sectors, healthcare tends to stay consistent irrespective of how the economy fares.

NorthWest Healthcare’s portfolio spans hospitals, clinics, medical office buildings, and other essential-care facilities. The REIT has properties located across Canada, Brazil, Europe, and Australia. That geographic diversification factor is rare among REITs and shouldn’t be ignored.

Another key factor is the properties themselves. They’re long-term, mission‑critical assets leased to healthcare operators who depend on them to run their businesses. That translates into stable occupancy, predictable rent payments, and a tenant base that doesn’t disappear when the economy slows.

That defensive profile is exactly what income investors look for when choosing a monthly payer they can rely on.

Adding to that, NorthWest Healthcare’s leases are typically longer in duration. Those contracts often include built‑in rent escalators as well.

In short, this gives NorthWest Healthcare a defensive portfolio that is more reminiscent of a utility or pipeline business that generates a stable, recurring revenue stream rather than a REIT.

Yes, this stock yields 6%

NorthWest currently offers a 6.43% yield, making it one of the better-paying options on the market. And unlike many of the other high‑yield names, this payout comes from a business tied to essential services.

The NorthWest REIT has spent the past year working through a turnaround plan focused on reducing debt, selling non-core assets, and strengthening its balance sheet. Those efforts have helped stabilize the business and improve financial flexibility.

As the portfolio becomes more streamlined, the income profile becomes clearer and more sustainable. The stock price has also shown promising growth. Over the trailing 12-month period, NorthWest Healthcare has seen an impressive 14% uptick.

Perhaps best of all is the monthly distribution that Northwest Healthcare offers. For anyone building an income-focused portfolio, that reliability is a major advantage.

And for those investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet, reinvesting those dividends until needed can supercharge your portfolio growth.

A simple way to earn income

Monthly payers remain a favourite among Canadian investors for a clear reason. They can deliver a steady, predictable cash flow that is easier to budget for.

NorthWest Healthcare REIT offers that consistency, backed by a portfolio of essential healthcare properties and a yield that stands comfortably above many alternatives.

For investors looking to add dependable monthly income to their portfolio, NorthWest Healthcare provides a unique option to consider.

The combination of defensive real estate, global diversification, and a 6% yield makes it a compelling choice for anyone who values regular cash flow.