Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks That Have Increased Their Dividends for at Least 25 Straight Years

3 Canadian Stocks That Have Increased Their Dividends for at Least 25 Straight Years

These three Canadian dividend stocks have proven for decades that they are some of the best businesses to buy and hold long term.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

There’s no question that some of the best Canadian stocks you can buy and hold in your portfolio for decades are dividend-growth stocks.

Dividend-growth stocks, which constantly increase the passive income they provide to investors, are compelling to own for exactly that reason. When companies have years of consistent dividend increases, it shows what high-quality operations they have.

To be able to constantly pay back cash to investors and increase the amount you’re returning each year, these stocks have to be able to weather many different market conditions.

If you’re looking to find high-quality Canadian stocks that you can buy and hold for years, here are three that have each increased their dividends consistently for over a quarter-century.

One of the best long-term growth stocks in Canada

Sometimes dividend-growth stocks pay significant dividends. Other times, the yield may not be as attractive, but the long-term growth potential it offers can be much higher than the rest of the market.

That’s the case with Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI)(NYSE:TRI), a company that provides workflow solutions all across the globe, including legal, tax and accounting services, as well as its highly popular news segment.

In just the last decade, Thomson Reuters has earned investors a total return of more than 500%, significantly outperforming the TSX, which has a total return of just 69% over the same period. In addition, the stock has also increased its dividend payments by roughly 40% over that stretch, and, in total, it’s increased its dividend for 28 straight years.

So, while it doesn’t pay out a tonne of cash, clearly, the capital it has retained, it’s putting to good use. Therefore, if you’re looking to buy high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that you can have confidence in no matter what the market does in the short term, Thomson Reuters is one of the best.

A top transportation stock

Another company, like Thomson Reuters, that pays less cash to investors but is constantly earning attractive long-term gains is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI). Canadian National Railway is one of the best long-term stocks you can own, as its operations are at the heart of the economy.

There’s a reason why even with all the technology we have today, trains continue to be one of the most popular forms of transportation; they’re efficient. Therefore, CNR is always a stock that you can have confidence in if you’re holding for the long haul.

And much like Thomson Reuters, its consistent dividend increases, which have gone on for 26 straight years, are a clear sign of what an excellent company CNR is.

Over the last decade, while its returns aren’t as impressive as TRI, CNR has still earned investors a total return of 290%. That’s still a compound annual growth rate of more than 14.5% — an impressive return for such a reliable and high-quality company.

Therefore, while its dividend only offers a yield of roughly 2.1% today, CNR has to be considered one of the best Canadian dividend stocks.

One of the best high-yield Canadian dividend stocks

The above two stocks are truly excellent companies. But if you’re looking for Canadian dividend stocks that provide significant passive income, you may want to consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and its roughly 6.4% dividend yield.

Enbridge is another massive large-cap stock and another highly defensive business at the heart of the economy. And because its pipelines and others assets earn so much revenue for the company yet require little maintenance, Enbridge is constantly bringing in tonnes of cash flow.

In fact, in 2022, Enbridge expects it will generate distributable cash flow per share of $5.20 to $5.50 a share. And with the annual dividend only being $3.44 per share, not only is it incredibly safe, but the company has a tonne of cash left over to invest in expanding its operations.

Therefore, not only does its stock offer an impressive dividend yield, but it’s also consistently increased its dividend for 26 years.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality Canadian dividend stocks to buy in this environment, Enbridge is certainly one of the best.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in ENBRIDGE INC. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Dividend Stocks

2 Resto Franchisors Could Benefit From Higher Food Costs

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The quick-service restaurants of two large franchisors could benefit from rising inflation, as consumers go for less-expensive food options.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

The top TSX dividend stocks look oversold.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

XEI vs. XDV: Which BlackRock Dividend ETF Is a Better Buy?

| Adam Othman

These two BlackRock Canadian dividend ETFs could be ideal investments, as the stock market goes through a significant downturn.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three established dividend stocks are buying opportunities for newbie investors in the post-market selloff.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Dividend Stocks

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Its solid financial growth trends, robust cash flows, strong balance sheet, and impressive future growth prospects make Enbridge arguably the…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 REIT Yielding 9.5% That Pays Stable Cash Every Month 

| Puja Tayal

Becoming a landlord just got easy. This commercial REIT gives you stable cash every month through rental income.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy for Stable Passive Income

| Adam Othman

It could be the right time to turn into a defensive-minded investor right now and look for assets that can…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale right now for RRSP investors seeking attractive total returns.

Read more »