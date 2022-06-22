Home » Investing » Why Simple-to-Understand Stocks Are Perfect for New Investors

Why Simple-to-Understand Stocks Are Perfect for New Investors

If you’re a new investor looking to put your money to work and learn about the stock market, here’s one of the best stocks to research.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

One of the most important prerequisites to buying any stock, but especially for new investors looking to buy stocks, is that you have to understand the underlying business.

Warren Buffett, one of the best investors of all time, has reiterated that multiple times, warning investors not to buy stocks they don’t understand.

It’s crucial to understand a company from top to bottom in order to put a value on it and determine if it’s worth investing in. In addition, you’ll need to understand the stock to be able to assess its performance throughout the future.

In order to beat the market, you have to believe that valuations for stocks are incorrect from time to time, which is when you look to take advantage of price inefficiencies.

In order to spot these inefficiencies, though, and have confidence putting your money on the line, you have to know these businesses inside and out.

Any investor can do enough reading to learn and understand each stock. But depending on the industry, and especially with stocks that have multiple operating segments, it can be difficult for new investors to grasp quickly.

If you’re looking for high-quality stocks that are simple to understand, here is one of the best Canadian stocks that new investors can consider today.

One of the best and most straightforward stocks for new investors to research

If you’re a new investor looking for stocks to buy, Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) is one of the first stocks I’d recommend. First off, it’s a business that almost every Canadian will know, as it has Pizza Pizza or Pizza 73 locations all across the country.

Furthermore, its business is set up to be extremely resilient, offer little volatility and is perfect for dividend investors currently offering a yield of roughly 6.4%.

Rather than the corporation owning every location, it receives a royalty on the sales that each location does. So, as long as Canadians continue to visit Pizza Pizza locations across the country, the stock will consistently earn revenue.

And over the years, we’ve seen that Pizza Pizza’s revenue typically doesn’t fluctuate all that much. Besides the pandemic, dating back to 2015, its quarterly revenue has never grown or decreased by more than 3% year over year.

This predictable revenue allows Pizza Pizza to pay out almost all the cash it has left over after paying its minimal administration, interest expenses, and, of course, taxes.

For example, over the last four quarters, Pizza Pizza’s revenue from royalty payments was $32.8 million. Of that $32.8 million, the company spent a little under $600,000 on selling and general administration expenses, leaving it with an operating income of $32.2 million.

The company then paid $1.4 million in interest expenses and another $6.2 million in taxes, leaving it with a net profit of $24.6 million.

Therefore, with the company consistently aiming to pay out nearly 100% of its net income over the last 12 months, it’s paid $24.3 million in dividend payments.

That may seem risky because it pays out almost all of its net income. However, because its revenue and its expenses are all typically stable year over year, not only is Pizza Pizza an excellent dividend stock, but it’s also the perfect company to buy that’s easy to understand for new investors.

So, if you’re new to investing and looking to find stocks that are simple to follow, Pizza Pizza Royalty is one of the first I’d recommend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

Inflation Surged to 7.7%: Protect Your TFSA

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Inflation rate is at 7.7%. Utilities like Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) could be the ideal hedge.

Read more »

Index funds
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Funds Beginner Investors Should Buy in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These funds are the perfect purchase for investors on the TSX today looking for long-term holds for a discount in…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

4 Beginner Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four stocks are perfect for beginner investors on the TSX today looking for long-term holds at great prices.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Stocks for Beginners

What Telecom Is Best for Your Portfolio?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s telecoms are some of the best long-term options on the market. But which telecom is best for your portfolio?…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy as Markets Recover

| Vineet Kulkarni

Be wary of valuations when you buy the dip!

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

3 Defensive Dividend Stocks for Lower Volatility in Market Corrections

| Kay Ng

Are you feeling butterflies in your stomach yet? These defensive dividend stocks may be suitable for your portfolio.

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock Worth Buying After a Recent Dip?

| Jitendra Parashar

Long-term investors might not want to sell Air Canada stock based on new emerging fears about a recession, as these…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

How to Benefit From a Market Downturn: 1 Oversold ETF to Buy the Dip 

| Puja Tayal

The market downturn gathered momentum in June, as the U.S. Fed reduced its 2022 GDP growth forecast to 1.7%. It's…

Read more »