Home » Investing » 75-Basis-Point Rate Hike? Here’s What it Means for Stocks

75-Basis-Point Rate Hike? Here’s What it Means for Stocks

Aggressive rate increases dampen investors’ sentiment and send share prices tumbling, because the hikes can impact corporate earnings or profits.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
You Should Know This

Image source: Getty Images

Whether it’s North America or other continents, raising interest rates is the weapon of central banks to combat inflation. The recent 75-basis-point increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve was its biggest hike since 1994. It had to implement a supersized hike because the U.S. annual consumer inflation (8.6%) in May 2022 was the highest level in more than 40 years.

In Canada, inflation (6.7% in April) is also rampant in that a 0.75% hike on July 13, 2022, is almost set in stone. BMO Economics and RBC Economics predicts that the inflation reading in May 2022 to be higher at 7.4%. Don Drummond, an economist and fellow with Queen’s University, said the Feds must raise their policy rate above 3%.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed that the forecast for the global economy has significant uncertainty amid high inflation, the Ukraine war, and supply chain kinks. However, she believes that Canada’s economy is well suited compared to some if its G7 allies to weather the storm. The country’s agricultural output and low unemployment rate are the strengths.

Impact on the stock market

The impact of rising interest rates on the stock market is immediate. There’s no delayed reaction whatsoever because the fear of lower corporate earnings or profits can send share prices tumbling. It happened last week when the TSX had its worst week in more than two years.

Brenda O’Connor-Juanas, a senior vice-president with investment banking firm UBS, said, “The market is digesting what 75 points means and asking, can the Fed continue this aggressive cycle without triggering a recession?” She added, “We have an overheated economy and there’s only one way to cool it off, and it’s going to be painful.”

Notably, Bloomberg data showed that the value of announced IPOs from Canadian companies plunged 79% from a year ago to about $1.37 billion this year through May 2022. Sante Corona, head of equity capital markets at TD Securities, said, “It is shocking how quickly equity issuance can decline.”   

Look for stability

No one knows how fast the aggressive rate-hike campaigns of central banks, including the Bank of Canada, will put an end to inflation worries. Investors must manage their expectations on earnings and look for stability. Canada’s banking sector is a bedrock of stability, and the big banks have endured economic downturns and financial crises.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stands out for its resilience during the 2008 financial crisis. In 2020, Canada’s second-largest bank wasn’t spared from the pandemic-induced market selloff. The share price sunk to as low as $47.12 on March 12, 2020, when the TSX suffered a 12% drop in one day.

As of this writing, the big bank stock trades at $87.33 per share (-8.32% year to date) and pays a 4.12% dividend. The $160.84 bank didn’t join its industry peers in raising dividends after the earnings releases for Q2 fiscal 2022. Investors shouldn’t mind the decision, because TD is preparing to take over First Horizon Corp. in the U.S. by Q1 fiscal 2023. It will become the sixth-largest bank in America.

Stay invested

The smart approach to mitigate market risks in today’s environment is to stay invested in companies that can pay stable dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

You Should Know This
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock Faces Challenge From U.S. Senate!

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) latest deal is being blocked by the U.S. Senate.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Is TD Bank (TSX:TD) or Royal Bank (TSX:RY) Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian banks appear oversold. Is this the right time to buy TD or Royal Bank stock?

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Bank Stocks

2 Top TSX Financial Stocks to Buy for a Retirement Fund During the Market Correction

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX financial stocks now look oversold for a self-directed TFSA or RRSP portfolio.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividends Aren’t Guaranteed, Yet 3 TSX Stocks Keep Raising Payouts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

No company will guarantee dividend payments, but three TSX Dividend Aristocrats will not break their dividend-growth streaks.

Read more »

Technology
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock looks oversold. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »

Bank Stocks

Passive Income: Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to buy a big bank stock? Investors should look to buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) for income and…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Big Canadian Bank Stocks With Great Value Today!

| Kay Ng

The big Canadian bank stocks reported their quarterly earnings recently. Here are a couple of bank stocks that provide great…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Banks now look like attractive value stocks to buy for a TFSA or RRSP portfolio.

Read more »