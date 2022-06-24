Home » Investing » 1 Top Stock Pick to Buy Amid a Market Correction

1 Top Stock Pick to Buy Amid a Market Correction

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) stock is stuck in a rut, as investors fret the grim outlook for the economy. Still, with earnings likely to remain robust, the stock could be a bargain.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

A market correction, falling bond prices, nosediving cryptocurrencies, and scorching-hot inflation have paved the way for a hostile environment for your average investor. Adding to the pain, lower-correlation assets like REITs have also followed the rest of the markets lower in recent weeks.

What is an investor to do amid one of the bleakest markets in recent memory? It’s easy to sell out here and tell yourself you’ll buy back after the market settles down. However, getting back in after the fact is hard to do, unless you’re willing to pay higher prices later, perhaps much higher than where they stand today. The fact of the matter is it’s likely too late to be a net seller of securities.

In any case, investors should be focused on inflation, with Canadian CPI surging 7.7%. That’s an unprecedented high due to a lack of action by the Bank of Canada. Nobody knows if they can make things right. In any case, they’re fallen well behind the curve, perhaps so much that they make the U.S. Federal Reserve look ahead of schedule, with the 75 bps hike delivered this month, with the potential for a 50-75 bps hike in July.

We can’t encourage the Bank of Canada to ramp up in the fight against inflation. However, we can take advantage of the recent market correction by putting more cash to work. With inflation soaring and stock valuations sinking, it seems like a good time to give the securities on your radar a second look, as the market looks to regain its footing in the second half of 2022.

Can things get worse for markets?

Sure, the TSX Index could follow the S&P 500 into a bear market before the year ends. Adding to the pain is the recent slip in oil prices and energy stocks. That said, you’re guaranteed to lose purchasing power or gain a negative real return just by sticking with cash. Inflation is red hot, and the Bank of Canada’s lack of action could cause inflation to stick around for far longer than in the United States.

Indeed, the loonie has slipped versus the greenback of late. If the Bank of Canada doesn’t hike by at least 100 bps in its next meeting, things could get really ugly.

Market correction shopping list: Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) is a toymaker that’s stuck in a year-long period of consolidation. Undoubtedly, the stock has grown cheaper after pulling back 13% from its 52-week highs. Shares of the $4.4 billion entertainment company go for 14.2 times trailing earnings. That’s way too cheap for a firm that owns some of the most powerful brands in the toy space.

The balance sheet is healthy, with enough room to take advantage of acquisitions amid the coming economic slowdown. Though Spin has been quite active on the M&A front, scooping up firms like Gund and Etch-a-Sketch, the firm’s organic growth is also a force to be reckoned with. Indeed, the pipeline of intriguing toy innovations and strength in the digital games business are capable of powering earnings growth higher, even as the economy grinds to a slowdown.

With such a modest multiple, I’d not hesitate to be a buyer here, as the coming period of seasonal strength (the holidays) could have the potential to be better than expected, as supply issues are solved.

The bottom line

In short, investors should cheer the market correction. Lower stock prices and higher inflation could be a gravitational force that causes investors to move out of cash and back into equities. Yes, equities are risky, but cash has become that much riskier from an opportunity cost standpoint, with inflation at 7.7% (and counting).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spin Master Corp.

More on Investing

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend ETFs for Easy Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn generous passive income the easy way from two dividend ETFs with monthly payouts.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: How Retired Couples Can Get an Extra $815 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees now have an opportunity to buy top dividend stocks at cheap prices to generate high-yield, tax-free passive income inside…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

Retirees: Top Passive-Income Stocks to Buy on Sale Following the Market Correction

| Joey Frenette

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) stock has taken a big hit on the chin, falling around 20% from its latest peak. Should retirees…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Paying ETFs You Can Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

These two dividend-paying ETFs in Canada allow them to earn a steady stream of passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Attention Canada: It’s Time to Buy These REITs in Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Rising interest rates created a correction in REIT prices. It’s time to buy some REITs in your TFSA and lock…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

| Sneha Nahata

Among wide range of investments allowed in a TFSA, now is the time to invest in stocks.

Read more »

Lady making handwritten notes next to a computer
Investing

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Looks Like a Smart Buy on the Dip

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock just fell into a bear market, as oil prices slid off their all-time highs just north…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Stocks for Beginners

3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy for Terrified Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors shouldn't be afraid of investing in real estate if they have a long-term growth strategy, but these…

Read more »