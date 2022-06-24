Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Financial Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Financial Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

Top TSX financial stocks look oversold right now for RRSP investors seeking attractive dividends and total returns.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The market correction is giving RRSP investors the best opportunity in a year to buy top TSX financial stocks at undervalued prices. Ongoing volatility is expected in the near term, but great companies with rising dividends tend to deliver solid total returns over the long haul.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) trades for $84 per share at the time of writing. That’s closing in on the 12-month low of just over $80 and well below the $109 the stock hit earlier this year.

Rising recession fears are driving down bank stocks as investors worry that consumers and businesses will slow down their borrowing. High inflation and rising interest rates are a double hit for highly leveraged firms and households. Soaring prices are eating up excess cash, and the jump in variable and fixed-rate loan costs will put some borrowers in a tight spot in the coming months.

Defaults will start to rise and investors are worried that the housing bubble in Canada is finally about to burst. This all points to tough times for TD and its peers, but the selloff in the share price looks overdone.

TD has a strong balance sheet and can ride out a downturn. The company is actually in growth mode, spending US$13.4 billion to buy First Horizon in the United States. Once the deal closes, TD will be a top-six bank in the American market.

The board raised the dividend by 13% late last year. Investors should see another generous payout hike for 2023. TD is one of the best dividend-growth stocks on the TSX Index over the past two decades.

Long-term investors have done well buying the stock on big dips. A $10,000 investment in TD 25 years ago would be worth more than $185,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) is an insurance, wealth management, and asset management company with operations and subsidiaries mostly located in Canada, the United States, and Asia.

The stock is down to a 12-month low near $57 at the time of writing compared to a high of $74 in February. Sun Life generates strong revenue and cash flow from its core businesses and has significant growth potential in the coming years, particularly in Asia. The expansion of the middle class in India, the Philippines, Indonesia, and other countries in the region where Sun Life has an entrenched position will drive long-term demand growth for insurance and investment products.

Sun Life increased the dividend by 20% late last year and raised the payout by another 4.5% when it released the Q1 2022 results. This suggests that management isn’t too concerned about the profit outlook over the next couple of years.

Investors who buy the stock at the current share price can pick up a solid 4.8% dividend yield. A $10,000 investment in Sun Life 10 years ago would be worth about $38,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

The bottom line on top stocks for RRSP investors

TD and Sun Life are top TSX dividend stocks that should deliver strong distribution growth and attractive total returns for patient investors. If you have some money to put to work in a self-directed RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Investing

Got $500? 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks for Superior Returns

| Sneha Nahata

These undervalued stocks have strong potential for growth and will likely generate superior returns in the long term.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

3 Mistakes to Avoid When Investing in a Recession

| Adam Othman

Avoid making these crucial investing mistakes during market downturns to protect your investment portfolio.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Investing

1 Top Stock Pick to Buy Amid a Market Correction

| Joey Frenette

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) stock is stuck in a rut, as investors fret the grim outlook for the economy. Still, with…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend ETFs for Easy Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn generous passive income the easy way from two dividend ETFs with monthly payouts.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: How Retired Couples Can Get an Extra $815 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees now have an opportunity to buy top dividend stocks at cheap prices to generate high-yield, tax-free passive income inside…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

Retirees: Top Passive-Income Stocks to Buy on Sale Following the Market Correction

| Joey Frenette

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) stock has taken a big hit on the chin, falling around 20% from its latest peak. Should retirees…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Paying ETFs You Can Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

These two dividend-paying ETFs in Canada allow them to earn a steady stream of passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Attention Canada: It’s Time to Buy These REITs in Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Rising interest rates created a correction in REIT prices. It’s time to buy some REITs in your TFSA and lock…

Read more »