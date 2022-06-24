Home » Investing » Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Looks Like a Smart Buy on the Dip

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock Looks Like a Smart Buy on the Dip

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock just fell into a bear market, as oil prices slid off their all-time highs just north of US$120 per barrel.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Lady making handwritten notes next to a computer

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Beginner investors are probably doubting this week’s relief rally. With the S&P 500 still down just north of 20%, while the Nasdaq is down around 30%, questions linger as to what Mr. Market’s next move will be, as the Federal Reserve gets serious about rate hikes, even if it means inflicting damage to economic growth employment. Indeed, there are so many tools one can use in the fight against inflation. Though inflation is showing no signs of backing off here in Canada or south of the border, the recent cooling in the price of oil and gas is encouraging.

Many top Canadian oil and gas stocks have spilled over, with some falling more than 20% (that’s a bear market). Whether or not this is the beginning of the end of the big oil surge remains to be seen. Regardless, there is a Ukraine-Russia premium on the price of oil — one that’s unlikely to go away until Russian sanctions are removed (an unlikely scenario).

In this piece, we’ll look closely at one intriguing Canadian energy stock that could be ready to take off as we head into the summer months.

Suncor Energy stock: Back in a bear market

With the oil technicals falling apart, shares of Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) has been quick to surrender gains over the past two weeks. Over the past week, the stock has plunged around 10%, putting it in bear market territory. Pending a collapse in oil below the US$90-95-per-barrel mark, the stock looks incredibly undervalued at just 9.9 times trailing earnings, with its 4.4% dividend yield.

Suncor has a lot of work to do, as it looks to regain the crown in the Canadian oil patch. The firm is looking to trim away at its debt load, while continuing to invest in operations. Indeed, short-sellers shined a light on inefficiencies that the firm could improve upon. In due time, I think they will take the right steps to improve upon longer-term fundamentals. That alone should help Suncor as oil prices begin to slip further.

Oil’s spill below US$105 is nothing to fear

With another quarter coming up, investors could be in for a nice surprise. The company continues to benefit from the high oil price windfall, which could last into year’s end. With that, Suncor could have a lot more cash to line the pockets of shareholders.

Moving ahead, investors should expect share buybacks and generous dividend hikes. Suncor’s cash cow days may very well be getting started. If that’s the case, investors should take a page out of Warren Buffett’s playbook by buying energy plays in the second half of the year, if not for a solid risk/reward scenario, to hedge against worsening inflation.

The Foolish bottom line for Canadian investors

Oil prices won’t stay on this incredible run forever. Eventually, it will run out of steam, and many producers will see their tides being lowered.

At this juncture, the Ukraine-Russia crisis doesn’t appear to be improving, and producers aren’t inclined to send production through the roof in response to the oil boom. That should keep energy prices well above US$80 per barrel through 2023. In such a scenario, today’s waning oil stocks are terrific buys.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Stocks for Beginners

3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy for Terrified Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors shouldn't be afraid of investing in real estate if they have a long-term growth strategy, but these…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Stock on the Pullback?

| Andrew Walker

Barrick Gold stock looks cheap right now, but is it a good buy at this level?

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Down 44% or More in 2022

| Daniel Da Costa

There are plenty of Canadian stocks that have become cheaper so far in 2022, but these two are, by far,…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Investing

ALERT: 3 Dirt-Cheap REITs That Yield up to 5.7%

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to snatch up discounted REITs like the Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSX:SMU.UN) in late June.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Kings That Could Outperform in a Bear Market

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two Canadian Dividend Kings if you want to protect your portfolio from the impact of the…

Read more »

Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market financial background
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Lost Over 50% in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The recovery of the TSX’s tech superstar and a promising high-growth stock that lost more than 50% in 2022 is…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Now Is a Terrific Time to Start Investing in Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

These dividend stocks are getting cheap, but they can fall even lower. Buy them over time and start collecting wonderful…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

Why Dollarama Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Buy for a High-Inflation Environment

| Daniel Da Costa

There are few stocks like Dollarama that can potentially benefit from soaring inflation, making it one of the best to…

Read more »