Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Why BlackBerry Stock Looks Way Too Undervalued After Q1 Earnings

Why BlackBerry Stock Looks Way Too Undervalued After Q1 Earnings

BB stock hasn’t seen any appreciation lately, despite its continued progress on the IVY platform and early signs of the platform’s strong demand.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) announced its Q1 of its fiscal year 2023 results on Thursday after the market closing bell. Despite the Waterloo-based tech company’s overall better-than-expected financial results for the quarter, BB stock slid by nearly 2% in the after-hours trading on NYSE. Before I explain why I find BlackBerry stock highly undervalued right now, let’s take a closer look at key highlights from its latest quarterly results.

BlackBerry’s Q1 earnings: strengthening IoT revenues

In the May quarter, BlackBerry’s total revenue stood at US$168 million — down 3.5% YoY (year over year) but higher than analysts’ estimate of US$160.7 million.

The tech company’s licensing revenue declined to US$4 million due mainly to the ongoing limitations to monetization activity, as it continues to pursue the sale of the legacy portion of its patent portfolio. Nonetheless, its IoT (internet of things) segment revenue witnessed a solid 90% YoY growth to US$51 million in the last quarter.

Software product sales accounted for nearly 80-85% of its total revenue from the segment, while professional services contributed the balance. Similarly, its revenue from the cybersecurity segment also rose by 6% YoY to around US$113 million in the May quarter, as the demand environment remains strong. In the ongoing fiscal year, the company expects its IoT segment revenue to be in the range of US$200 million to US$210 million.

With the help of its higher revenue from IoT and cybersecurity segments, BlackBerry reported an adjusted net loss of US$31 million in Q1 — much narrower than Street’s estimate of US$38.8 million.

New updates on the IVY platform

In some of my recent articles, I’ve highlighted how BB stock hasn’t seen any appreciation lately, despite its increasing efforts to develop advanced technological solutions for the auto industry. During its latest earnings conference call, the company’s management highlighted potential opportunities for its intelligent vehicle data platform, IVY.

During the call, BlackBerry’s CEO John Chen reiterated that the company has received more proof-of-concept (POC) trial requests for its IVY platform than it could currently handle. And it still continues to receive more POC requests. He believes that “IVY is a product with the right strategy, in the right place at the right time.” While talking about IVY platform development progress, Chen said that BlackBerry’s “product development is advancing well.” After the June release, IVY “now supports an even wider range of sensors and hardware,” he added.

Why BB stock looks undervalued

I continue to believe that the IVY platform could help BlackBerry significantly accelerate its financial growth trends in the long run, as the demand for electric and autonomous vehicles remains solid. That’s why the demand for BlackBerry’s technological solutions for futuristic vehicles is expected to skyrocket in the coming years. This expected IVY platform demand growth could trigger a big rally in BB stock.

Despite these positive factors, BlackBerry stock continues to underperform the broader market by a huge margin. The stock currently trades with massive 41% year-to-date losses close to $7 per share due to the recent tech meltdown, making it look really cheap. By comparison, the TSX Composite Index has seen 11.8% value erosion this year so far. Given its solid future growth potential, long-term investors may want to add this undervalued stock to their portfolios at a big bargain right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Q1 Earnings: The Declining Revenue Streak Continues!

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will BB stock break below $6?

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

After the Recent Fall, it’s Time to Turn Bullish on 2 TSX Growth Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

With the kind of lows these TSX stocks have seen, the negatives appear to be priced in.

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

3 Ultra-Cheap Tech Stocks to Consider Buying

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three ultra-cheap tech stocks are interesting picks for their favourable business outlooks and long growth runways.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Crypto Selloff: Has the Bottom Shifted After the Interest Rate Hike?

| Adam Othman

The measures taken to control the inflation in the U.S. and Canada, including an increase in interest rates, can adversely…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

This Top Growth Stock Is Trading at a Must-Buy Price After the Recent Correction

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The recent market correction has created all kinds of buying opportunities on the TSX for long-term investors.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

1 Fabulous Tech Stock to Buy in This Correction

| Kay Ng

Growth investors should research this fabulous tech stock for the potential to buy on the cheap in this market correction.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks to Buy for Your Retirement Fund Amid the Correction

| Sneha Nahata

Investors with long-term financial goals should use this correction to buy top-quality stocks cheap.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

Next Multi-Bagger! Why it’s the Right Time to Buy BlackBerry Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Its efforts to develop advanced technological solutions for futuristic vehicles could make BlackBerry stock a multi-bagger in the coming years.

Read more »