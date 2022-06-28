Home » Investing » 3 Heavily Shorted TSX Stocks to Watch This Summer

3 Heavily Shorted TSX Stocks to Watch This Summer

Canadians should monitor heavily shorted TSX stocks like Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS)(NYSE:GOOS) in this bear market.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 40 points in early afternoon trading on June 28. In the middle of June, the TSX Index suffered a series of retreats that drove it into an official bear market. It should come as no surprise that short interest has increased in this market correction. Today, I want to look at three TSX stocks that have attracted major short interest to kick off the summer. Should you avoid these equities or look to make a contrarian pick? Let’s jump in.

This reeling electric vehicle TSX stock is still one of the most shorted

According to recent data released by S3 Partners, Lion Electric (TSX:LEV)(NYSE:LEV) is one of the three most shorted TSX stocks. This Montreal-based company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in North America. Shares of this TSX stock have dropped 24% month over month at the time of this writing.

This company released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 3. It delivered 84 vehicles in Q1 2022, which was 60 more vehicles than the previous year. Meanwhile, revenues were reported at $22.6 million — up from $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. However, its adjusted EBITDA loss worsened to $11.3 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.9 million in the prior year.

Lion Electric is still geared up for big earnings growth going forward. However, investors should anticipate further volatility in the near term, as it wrestles to achieve profitability.

Canada Goose has many detractors after falling sharply so far in 2022

Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS)(NYSE:GOOS) is another one of the 10 most shorted stocks on the TSX at the time of this writing. This Toronto-based winter clothing manufacturer managed to rebound nicely in 2021. However, it has succumbed to broader turbulence this year. Shares of this TSX stock have plunged 46% in the year-to-date period.

Investors got to see its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 earnings on May 19. Total revenues increased 6.8% year over year to $223 million. It still posted a net loss of $9.1 million, or $0.09, in the final quarter of fiscal 2022. Canada Goose is still positioned to deliver strong earnings growth, as it has widened its international reach. The company also boasts an immaculate balance sheet. I’m looking to buy the dip in this winter clothing stock in the summer heat.

Crypto-focused TSX stocks are also among the most shorted right now

The cryptocurrency market has suffered a major crash in recent weeks. Hut 8 Mining (TSX:HUT)(NASDAQ:HUT) is a top crypto miner in Canada. Unsurprisingly, it has attracted significant short interest during the crypto collapse. This TSX stock has plunged 81% so far in 2022.

Hut 8 Mining is heavily reliant on crypto prices, especially in top currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. That means the stock will be hard to trust, as faith has been severely shaken in the crypto space. A rebound in the future is not out of the question, but I’m avoiding Hut 8 Mining and its industry peers right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Investing

Airport and plane
Investing

3 TSX Stocks Set to Take Off With Summer Travel

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should direct their attention to the travel industry and snatch up TSX stocks like Air Canada (TSX:AC) and others…

Read more »

Investing

Young Investors: 3 Canadian Stocks You Can Trust as Inflation Rises

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Inflation has soared to new heights, which should spur young investors to snatch up Canadian stocks like Empire Company Ltd.…

Read more »

analyze data
Cryptocurrency

2 Tech Stocks That Benefit From the Decline of Crypto

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Crypto's bear market creates opportunities for traditional rivals like Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD).

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

Why This Canadian Growth Stock Could Double Next Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock is set to soar if market recovery continues and what analysts expect from the company continues.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Investing

Market Correction: Boost Your Retirement Fund With These 2 Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

The correction in top TSX stocks presents a solid opportunity for investors with long-term financial goals to buy shares of…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Parents: Here’s Every Credit and Benefit You Can Claim From the CRA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parents have it hard already, so make sure the CRA is doing everything for you by dishing out payments you're…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend-paying stocks have solid earnings base to support their payouts for decades.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

New Investor? Start a Portfolio With These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor looking for a start in the stock market? Here are three stocks you should buy…

Read more »