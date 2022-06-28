Home » Investing » New Investors: 1 Cheap Canadian Bank Stock to Start a TFSA Retirement Fund

New Investors: 1 Cheap Canadian Bank Stock to Start a TFSA Retirement Fund

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is a bargain Canadian bank stock that new investors should consider loading up for their long-term TFSA fund.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It’s about time that new investors use their latest TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution room to buy something. Nobody knows where markets are headed next or if the economy is headed for a recession. What we do know is that stocks, on average, are down by anywhere from 15% to north of 30%.

High-multiple tech and growth stocks are likely down north of 30%, while value plays may be flirting with a bear market. Undoubtedly, new investors will feel the full chop of the volatility that could be in store in the second half of 2022. That said, valuations are starting to look pretty good, not just in growth, but in other sectors that have been neglected by investors and dragged down by Mr. Market.

The way I see it, it’s far better to buy stocks now that they’re 15-30% cheaper than they were to start the year, rather than hoarding cash and surrendering more than 7% in purchasing power to the hands of inflation.

At the end of the day, young and new TFSA investors need to build wealth over the course of decades. The latest market slump is less meaningful in the grander scheme of things. Though it’s a huge detriment to retirees or those nearing retirement age, corrections and bear market spills are a good thing for new investors who know how to tilt the odds in their favour.

How does a new investor make the most of a market selloff?

Be contrarian. Don’t pay too much merit to any single piece of advice from a talking head who may be near-term oriented. And do your own homework when it comes to individual stocks.

The greatest investor of our time, Warren Buffett, couldn’t care less about economic projections. He’s all about buying stocks of solid companies at decent prices. That’s all there is to it for long-term TFSA investors that will see the economy’s big ups and downs. For new investors, this may be your first bear market. However, it will not be your last. Treat it, not as a setback, but as a chance to find quality merchandise at a marked-down price.

I like to view market corrections and bear markets as akin to Boxing Day sales or Black Friday blowouts. Even if things are worse than they seem, markets tend to go up over the long run. In the near term? Nobody knows.

A Canadian bank with staying power

Currently, I’m a big fan of the financials after they took a hit to the chin over fears of a rate-induced slowing of the economy. National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) is a Big Six underdog that may have a few tricks up its sleeves, as it looks to pull ahead of its larger rivals.

The number-six bank is more than capable of taking share, as it ventures into provinces where its peers are more dominant. Further, it can take a page out of the fintech playbook, as it looks to get more competitive on the fee front with retail investors. National Bank already scrapped retail trading commissions. Next, it may decide to match the interest rates provided by small fintech firms and improve the value proposition with the inclusion of financial technology.

The stock trades at 8.65 times trailing earnings, with a 4.4% dividend yield, making it a bargain after enduring a 20% plunge from its peak. While the big banks will suffer if loan growth erodes in an economic downturn, I think that things are never nearly as bad as they seem in the heat of the moment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Investing

1 Canadian Oversold Stock for High-Risk Investors

| Puja Tayal

Is it a good time to buy high-risk stocks? This oversold stock could double your money if it withstands the…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Amid the Correction

| Adam Othman

Canadian growth stocks are trading at attractive valuations as the broader market pullback continues.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Fantastically Cheap TSX Tech Stocks

| Kay Ng

Investors should benefit from buying cheap tech stocks that are growing their profits in this market correction.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Dividend Income: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks look oversold and pay attractive dividends that continue to grow.

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

2 Quality Growth Stocks Breathe Life Into the Tech Sector

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The battered technology sector has been advancing lately thanks to two quality growth stocks with pricing powers.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

2 Ridiculously Cheap TSX Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in This Market Correction

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Canadian investors will want to pick up shares of these two discounted TSX stocks before it’s too late.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks I’d Buy for Passive Income and Turnaround Upside

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) and another top TSX energy stock could bounce back, as oil prices find their footing.

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

A Big Bank Recommends Air Canada (TSX:AC) and 2 More Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian big bank sees the strong growth of three stocks when the transportation sector fully recovers from the global…

Read more »