Home » Investing » The 2 Best Stocks to Own in a Recession

The 2 Best Stocks to Own in a Recession

Recessions cut demand, but essential services like Metro (TSX:MRU) could fare better.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
Knowledge concept with quote written on wooden blocks

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Concerns about a recession have amped up in recent months. Squeezed by inflation and rising interest rates, consumers are cutting back on spending. This could eventually trigger a recession. 

Most companies are not prepared for a sudden drop in demand, but some are more resilient. Here are the top two stocks investors should consider during a downturn. 

Recession stock #1

Metro (TSX:MRU) has been much more resilient than the rest of the stock market. While the stock has pulled back significantly from its 52-week highs, it is still up 1.1% for the year, outperforming the TSX, which is down by more than 5%.

That’s because Metro’s underlying business is driven by pharmacy and grocery sales — both of which are essential. Consumers might substitute some items for cheaper alternatives, but they can’t eliminate their weekly grocery bill. That puts Metro in a solid position to weather the upcoming storm. 

Metro operates 960 stores distributed across Quebec and Ontario. It also boasts a network of 650 pharmacies catering to the needs of diverse population segments. Metro is also ahead of the curve in tech-driven efficiency. It’s been expanding its online ordering and delivery services. 

In the most recent quarter, Metro delivered solid financial results with $198.1 million in diluted earnings or $0.82 a share, representing an impressive 9.3% year-over-year increase. In addition, food same-store sales in the quarter were up 11.5% year over year, as pharmacy same-store sales increased 11%.

Metro is a defensive play for any investor looking to take up some risk when most stock market counters are under pressure.  The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7, which is cheap given the outlook. 

Recession stock #2

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) could be another solid hedge against inflationary pressures and a potential recession. The stock is up by more than 7% for the year, while the broader Canadian stock market is down by about 7%. 

Loblaw Companies is insulated from inflation as groceries and medicine will always be in demand irrespective of the economy plunging into recession. In fact, the company’s discount brands such as No Frills, President’s Choice, No Name, and Joe Fresh tend to attract more traffic when consumers are tightening their purses. 

Additionally, it boasts of Shoppers Drug mart under its banner. That means much of Loblaw’s core business is essential enough to thrive during a downturn. 

A 10% pullback from all-time highs presents an opportunity for long-term investors to scoop the stock at a discount. Loblaw stock now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7, which is in line with Metro but lower than the rest of the market. 

Keep an eye on this attractive opportunity. 

Bottom line

Investors are now more worried about a recession than inflation. We don’t know what lies ahead but adding robust essential businesses like Loblaw and Metro to the portfolio could be a smart move now. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks (With Dividends) to Buy Amid the Market Correction

| Jitendra Parashar

These dividend-yielding energy stocks look attractive to buy for the long term after their recent dip.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

| Andrew Walker

These unloved TSX dividend stocks could deliver attractive returns in the back half of 2022.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

$20 Billion Telco Merger: More Concessions and Conditions Ahead?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The mediation process in the proposed telco merger could lead to more concessions and conditions before the competition watchdog grants…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Cryptocurrency

Is the Crypto Market Finally Recovering?

| Adam Othman

The decision to hold, buy, or sell crypto based on the current rally might be too immature. It would be…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

Investing for Inflation: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) is a dirt-cheap, mid-cap TSX stock that could help investors move through a high-inflation or recessionary world.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stars to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors seeking attractive total returns can now buy top TSX dividend stock with high yields at discounted prices.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Investing

4 TSX Growth Stocks I’d Buy for the Next Decade

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX growth stocks are solid investments for long-term investors seeking substantial capital appreciation over the next decade.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP): A Top Wide-Moat Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

CP Rail keeps the goods moving around the country. Here’s why it’s a great pick for new investors.

Read more »