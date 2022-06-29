Home » Investing » Want to Invest in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as a Canadian? Here Are 2 Ways You Can

Want to Invest in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as a Canadian? Here Are 2 Ways You Can

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index is a fantastic long-term buy-and-hold for your portfolio, with several ETFs offering affordable, easy exposure.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a famous stock market index that tracks a portfolio of blue-chip U.S. stocks. First published in 1896 and initially comprising 12 companies, the DJIA evolved into the most widely quoted indicator of U.S. stock market activity.

Currently, the DJIA holds a total of 30 stocks — all leaders in their respective industries with sustained earnings performance over a significant period of time. The DJIA is a price-weighted stock index, meaning that the component stocks are held in proportions based on their price and not market caps, like other indexes.

Notable underlying stocks include Walmart, Walt Disney, Coca-Cola, Home Depot, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, McDonald’s, Visa, Boeing, Apple, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, and JP Morgan Chase & Co, representing a diverse, balanced mix of sectors.

Thanks to the proliferation of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Canadian investors have easy means of gaining exposure to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Today, I’ll be reviewing two different ETFs that track it, each with their own pros and cons.

The Canadian hedged version

Up first is BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSX:ZDJ). ZDJ will cost you a management expense ratio (MER) of 0.26% to hold. ZDJ also pays a respectable dividend yield of 1.76%. This yield already reflects a 15% reduction due to foreign withholding taxes for Canadian investors.

ZDJ is currency hedged using forex derivatives. Theoretically, this means that ZDJ’s value will not be affected by fluctuations of the CAD-USD and should track the DJIA closely. In practice, the nature of the futures contracts used and the imperfect way they are rolled forward introduces tracking error over time.

The U.S. version

Up next is SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA). With over $27 billion AUM, DIA is the largest of its kind in the world and popular among institutional and retail investors alike. Currently, holding this ETF will cost you a 0.16% MER, which is much cheaper than ZDJ.  

If you have a cheap way of converting CAD to USD, you can save significantly by using a less-expensive U.S.-denominated ETF like DIA. Moreover, U.S.-denominated ETFs like DIA do not incur a 15% foreign withholding tax on dividends if held inside an RRSP, allowing you to capture a better yield of 1.95%.

The Foolish takeaway

The backtest below shows that although ZDJ tracks DIA closely, it does underperform over time by around 1.20%. This is due to its higher MER and the cost of the currency hedging. Otherwise, the funds are virtually identical in terms of volatility, drawdowns, and risk-adjusted returns.

Over the long run, currency fluctuations can actually reduce volatility and boost returns. When the USD appreciates against the CAD, unhedged investments will actually get a boost. When this is hedged away, you lose that benefit and incur additional tracking error, causing underperformance over the long term.

My asset allocation suggestion here is optimize for tax efficiency. If you are investing in a TFSA, ZDJ is your best bet as foreign withholding tax applies to all U.S. holdings there anyway. For an RRSP, converting CAD-US cheaply and buying DIA can help save you on MER and foreign withholding tax.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Goldman Sachs, Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Visa, and Walt Disney.

More on Investing

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Investing

TFSA Passive Income: 1 Stock to Buy on the Correction Pullback

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) stock seems like a great bargain buy for TFSA investors looking to get more passive income for a…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

3 Cheap Under-$20 Stocks to Buy in Bulk

| Sneha Nahata

Buying these under-$20 TSX stocks in bulk and holding them for the long term could significantly enhance your portfolio’s returns.

Read more »

supplements vitamins pills
Investing

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSX:NBLY): Top Healthcare Stock for Q3 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A healthcare stock with defensive properties and excellent growth prospects should be an interesting buy in Q3 2022.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Cryptocurrency

The 2022 Crypto Crash: Here’s What’s Next

| Andrew Button

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) have crashed this year. Here's what's up next.

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Investing

Is it Time to Sell Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock?

| Puja Tayal

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock breached its $20 resistance level, as the fears of recession got real. When is the right…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Down 80% From Record Highs, Is Shopify Stock Undervalued Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify is among the worst-performing stocks on the TSX in 2022. The selloff surrounding growth stocks has dragged Shopify lower…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Cryptocurrency

XRP Lawsuit: Here’s Where We Stand Today

| Andrew Button

The XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit has been quiet for a while, but there are some new developments worth mentioning.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Great TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look cheap to buy for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »