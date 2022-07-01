Home » Investing » 1 Tech Stock, 1 Bank Stock, and 1 Oil Stock to Buy Today

1 Tech Stock, 1 Bank Stock, and 1 Oil Stock to Buy Today

One top stock each from TSX’s three prominent sectors is a resilient combination if you want to build an investment portfolio today.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Stock market returns are hard to predict, because economic conditions change. The reminder of seasoned investors and fund managers that past performance is no guarantee of future results is also true. Canada’s primary equities market has never posted the same percentage gain or loss each year since 1988.

The TSX lost in 2018 (-11.64%) but won in 2019 (19.13%), 2020 (2.17%), and 2021 (21.74%). As of this writing, the TSX is down 10.10% year to date because of rising recession worries. However, three its 11 primary sectors remain popular with investors, despite the uncertainties.

One top stock each from the technology, financial, and energy sectors should form a formidable portfolio. It’s a measured risk-reward combination, as their constituents aided in preventing the TSX from losing in the last three years.

Most valuable tech brand

E-commerce giant Shopify used to be the tech sector’s top draw, but it has lost favour with investors due to declining revenue growth. It’s fall from grace is evident from the Canada 100 2022 Ranking, where the tech superstar ranks number 50. Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) jumped to the 19th spot and is now the most valuable tech brand.

While the tech stock is down year to date, it outperforms Shopify, -18.09% versus -75.55%. It trades at $1,919.80 per share and pays a modest 0.27% dividend. This $40.68 billion company engages in the acquisition, management, and building of industry-specific software businesses.

In Q1 2022, Constellation’s total revenue and free cash flow increased 21.7% and 20.4% versus Q1 2021. Its net income for the quarter was US$111 million compared the US$175 million net loss in the same period last year. Expect the company to pursue M&As and serve the public and private market sectors.

Dividend pioneer

Canada’s Big Five banks are rock-solid investments, but the third largest in the sector should be the top buy. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is the first company to ever pay dividends to shareholders. Its dividend track record is now 193 years.

At $124.36 per share, the $83.51 billion lender pays a 4.37% dividend. The quarterly dividends should be safe and uninterrupted, given the low 26.23% payout ratio. Note that in late 2021, BMO announced a 25% dividend hike, the highest percentage increase among the bank giants. For Q3 fiscal 2022, management will increase the payout by 6% from Q2 fiscal 2022.

BMO looks forward to having a significant scale and expanded footprint in the U.S. once it obtains approval to acquire the Bank of the West. It expects the deal close by year-end 2022 or early 2023.

Safe oil play

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO)(NYSE:IMO) isn’t the highest dividend payer (2.22%) in Canada’s vaunted energy sector, but it remains an outstanding choice in the oil patch. Apart from its more than 100-year dividend track record, the $40.45 billion crude oil and petrochemical producer has raised its dividends for 27 consecutive years.

Moreover, Imperial Oil is controlled by American oil giant ExxonMobil (69.6%). The company has maintained a strong balance and boasts a long-life oil sands operations. At $61.33 per share, the trailing one-year price return is 66.66%.

Complete package

The three stocks in focus offers instant diversification if you want a complete package for the rest of 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Investing

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

This 1 Tech Stock Has Surged 50% in the Last 2 Months: Should You Buy?

| Puja Tayal

While the entire tech sector is in a selloff, one Canadian tech stock has jumped 50% in two months. Is…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

TFSA Cash: Double it With These Under-$30 Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have strong upside potential and could deliver multi-fold returns in the long term.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy today for TFSA investors focused on passive income.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Worth Buying if You Can Handle Volatility

| Jed Lloren

Are you an investor that isn’t scared of a little volatility? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Recession Fears: 3 Stocks to Stash Your Cash in

| Adam Othman

While gold is considered a safe bet during the recession, there are plenty of businesses that might be considered equally…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip and Own for 30 Years

| Andrew Walker

Here are top dividend stocks at cheap prices for passive income and total returns.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Start a Portfolio With These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor looking for stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Dividend Stocks

Holding Cash? It Might Be Time to Buy Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Buying stocks instead of holding cash is one way to protect your finances from the effect of rising inflation.

Read more »