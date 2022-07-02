Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » The Top TSX Bank Stocks for Dividend Lovers in July 2022

The Top TSX Bank Stocks for Dividend Lovers in July 2022

Top TSX bank stocks are solid core holdings for passive income and long-term price gains. Accumulate shares in this correction!

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The market correction is providing a better opportunity to buy big Canadian bank stocks versus a few months ago. With an increased risk of a recession, the correction may not be over. While there could be more downside coming, it could be a smart move for long-term investors to build positions over the next months.

What could cause a greater selloff is a potential higher provision for credit losses as interest rates rise for personal loans, including mortgages, and commercial loans. However, the CMHC insurance serves as a safety net for the important Canadian housing market. So, investors should not be overly concerned.

In the long run, the big Canadian bank stocks have always survived and thrived under a well-regulated financial system. Should the stocks fall lower, it could mean an attractive buying opportunity. In my spring cleaning, I dug up my notes of a quote from an unknown book that fits well into today’s investment opportunity in bank stocks:

“Value investing believes no single factor tends to lower one’s risk more than buying a company at a favourable price.”

Here are some top TSX bank stocks for dividend lovers to consider for July and beyond.

BNS stock

Among the Big Six Canadian banks, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) stock offers the biggest yield of close to 5.4%. It provides international exposure, including developing markets, which can potentially deliver higher growth in the long run. However, these markets are also typically riskier. During bad economies, credit losses will likely be higher.

That said, Canada remains BNS’s core market that made up 68% of its earnings last fiscal year. Therefore, BNS stock’s results are still highly stable. And its yield is also safe. Its sustainable payout ratio is estimated to be approximately 47% this year.

Likely because of its higher-risk international exposure, BNS stock trades at a discount to the industry average. At $76.89 per share at writing, it trades at a discount of about 20% from its normal valuation, which is not a bad place to start easing in for investors seeking passive income and long-term price appreciation.

TD Bank stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock’s retail-focused business is perceived to be lower risk, although the bank stock will still be pressured on the higher-risk of a recession in North America. High household debt and rising interest rates don’t bode well for the bank.

Its lower risk is indicated by the market commanding a higher multiple of about 10.3 times earnings right now versus BNS stock’s nine times. As well, TD stock’s yield is also lower at 4.2%. However, comparing this yield to the bank’s historical yield range shows that it’s at the high end of the spectrum in a normal market.

Just note that when the macro environment turns south (or is perceived to turn south), it can quickly jump to yields of 5-6%, as it did during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TD Dividend Yield Chart

TD Dividend Yield data by YCharts

In any case, in the current highly uncertain economic environment where we’re plagued with high inflation and high interest rates, it would be smart for investors to take their time entering positions instead of buying in a lump sum.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

3 Cheap Bank Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians may want to snatch up top bank stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) that look undervalued today.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Canadian Bank Stocks After the Recent Correction?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Dividends and fairly valued Canadian bank stocks look attractive. But the macro picture could be a spoiler!

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS): A Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Scotiabank stock is a well-diversified business, boasts a strong balance sheet, and is a reliable dividend stock, making it an…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Are Canadian Bank Stocks Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Canadian bank stocks are down more than 20% from the 2022 highs. Is this a good time to buy?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Bank Stocks

Market Selloff: Time to Hold Financial Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income investors should consider holding financial stocks for dividend safety in this period of uncertainty.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock Looks Severely Undervalued Going Into the 2nd Half of 2022

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock has been under pressure amid the TSX Index correction but may be among the best bounce-back…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Bank Stocks

Policy Rate: 2 More Hikes After July 2022 to Reach Neutral Level

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada might need three more rate hikes beginning in July 2022 to reach neutral levels.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Bank Stocks

75-Basis-Point Rate Hike? Here’s What it Means for Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Aggressive rate increases dampen investors’ sentiment and send share prices tumbling, because the hikes can impact corporate earnings or profits.

Read more »