Home » Investing » 2 Resilient Value Stocks That Could Weather the Storm

2 Resilient Value Stocks That Could Weather the Storm

The resilient businesses of two value stocks can help you endure recessionary pressures and deliver superior returns in 2022.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Recessionary pressures are escalating to start the third quarter. All of the TSX’s 11 primary sectors, except energy (+40%), are likely to be in the red at closing on June 30, 2022. Oil stocks remain frontrunners due to multi-year high crude prices. Eric Nuttall, a partner and senior portfolio manager with Ninepoint Partners, expects mind-blowing free cash flow from the sector in the back half of this year.

But lost in the macro volatility are Cargojet (TSX:CJT) and Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B). Although they’re not energy stocks, the businesses are resilient to weather the storm. Value investors should include both on their buy lists. The potential gains from this pair of cheap, undervalued stocks are over 60%.

Better protection

Cargojet isn’t a mediocre stock. The $2.57 billion provider of air cargo services is one of only four companies that made it the TSX30 List from 2019 to 2021. TMX Group launched the flagship program for the top growth stocks on September 2019. Cargojet joins Shopify, Ballard Power Systems, and Wesdome Gold Mines.

As of June 29, 2022, the industrial stock is down 15.6% year to date to $139.99 per share. Note that in the last five years, Cargojet’s total return is 215.36% (25.79% CAGR). Also, market analysts see a return potential of 66% to $232.58 in 12 months. The overall return should be slightly higher to include the modest 0.82% dividend.

In Q1 2022, Cargojet reported a net loss of $56.4 million compared to the $89.4 million net income in Q1 2021. Management cites the fair value adjustment of stock warrants for the net loss. If not for the said reason, net profit would have been $30.4 million. Total revenue grew 46% year over year to $233.6 million.

Currently, Cargojet’s fleet is 32 but management plans to increase it to 39 by year-end 2022 and to 48 by year-end 2024. The latest development is the new $2.3 billion, seven-year agreement with DHL. Cargojet will provide cargo services across four continents for the German courier. Another positive is the robust business-to-business deliveries.

Ajay Virmani, Cargojet’s CEO, said the company has heard no concerns about skyrocketing oil prices. He added that everybody is hoping that this fuel phenomenon is going to be short to medium term. Since Cargojet owns 93% of its existing fleet, Virmani also said the company is better protected against rising interest rates and inflation.

Growing revenues

Corus Entertainment may be in the red year to date (-21%) but analysts covering the stock recommend a buy rating. Their 12-month average price target is $6.18, or a 68% jump from $3.67. In Q3 fiscal 2022 (three months ended May 31, 2022), net income fell 27% versus Q3 fiscal 2021. However, consolidated revenue increased 8% year over year to $1.25 billion.

Its president and CEO Doug Murphy said, “Our portfolio of businesses is producing growth on all fronts, delivering strong consolidated revenue gains for the fifth consecutive quarter.” He also believes that the business portfolio of the $822.95 media and entertainment company is resilient to withstand potential recessionary pressures.

Superior returns

Cargojet and Corus Entertainment could deliver superior returns than other energy stocks if they can show higher profits amid the uncertainties.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CARGOJET INC. and Shopify.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Fortify Your Portfolio by Building a 2nd Pension

| Adam Othman

One of the best ways to utilize your retirement savings without depleting them is to invest them in dividend stocks.…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Value Investors: These 3 TSX Stocks Are a Steal in July 2022

| Kay Ng

Shopping for undervalued stocks in July? Start your research with Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) and two others.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 1 Future Dividend King to Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock seems way too cheap to ignore, as the defensive dividend play sags alongside the TSX.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $500? Create Passive Income of $5,000 Today!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if you can only afford $500, you can use it to create $5,000 in passive income by remaining consistent…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold ETF to Buy the Dip During the Market Downturn

| Adam Othman

The stock market downturn right now has made many high-quality stocks trade for attractive discounts, and this oversold ETF could…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market

| Nicholas Dobroruka

In today’s uncertain market, these two dividend stocks are perfect choices for a passive-income portfolio.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Companies to Protect Your Portfolio From a Recession to Buy Now

| Adam Othman

There is no such thing as a perfectly recession-proof stock, but many companies with safe and evergreen business models are…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Pension: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Industry leaders with growing dividends and above-average yields now look cheap and good to buy for a self-directed RRSP.

Read more »