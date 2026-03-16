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2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

These two monster Canadian stocks look like screaming buys for investors looking for not only recent momentum, but long-term total upside potential.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
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Key Points
  • Fortis and Manulife are two top Canadian blue-chip stocks with strong fundamentals and dividend growth potential, ideal for long-term investors.
  • Fortis offers stability with predictable cash flows and a robust $25 billion capital plan, while Manulife provides exposure to insurance and wealth management with impressive growth in Asia.

With a five‑year horizon in mind, the right Canadian blue‑chips can quietly compound wealth while still offering thoughtful upside. The key is picking companies with rock‑solid fundamentals, predictable cash flows, and a proven ability to grow their dividends over time.

Here are my top two picks that I think can provide the sort of growth, yield, and stability investors are looking for right now.

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Source: Getty Images

Fortis

Regulated utilities giant Fortis (TSX:FTS) has become my most compelling buy-and-hold investment in recent years.

Much of this has to do with the company’s relative defensiveness compared to other companies in higher growth sectors. I’m more of a pessimist about what the near- to medium-term will bring. As such, Fortis stands out to me as a long-term winner with the sort of durable cash flows and long-term upside investors are after.

Fundamentally, Fortis is also firing on all cylinders. The company has a roughly $25 billion capital plan through 2028 that should push its rate base higher by about 6% per year, creating a clear runway for earnings and dividend growth. Fortis has also raised its dividend every year for 50 consecutive years, guiding for 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through 2028, and maintains a conservative balance sheet that lets it renew debt at attractive rates. For a long‑term TFSA or RRSP core holding, Fortis offers stability first and compound‑style dividend growth second.

Manulife

Another top defensive blue-chip stock I think has plenty of room to continue to accelerate higher from here is Manulife (TSX:MFC).

Indeed, Manulife looks like a winning pick, for those looking for exposure to insurance, wealth management, and global growth. The company operates across Canada, the U.S., and Asia, spreading risk while tapping into aging populations and rising demand for protection and retirement products.

I think the company’s recent fundamentals are promising, supported by a new‑business Contractual Service Margin (CSM) that’s been growing at a double‑digit pace. This signals strong underwriting and higher‑quality policy books that should lift future earnings.

Importantly, Manulife’s wealth‑management arm continues to post solid core earnings despite modest net outflows, while its Asia segment is expanding rapidly and should become an even larger earnings contributor over the next five years. With a dividend that has compounded at roughly 10% annually since 2015, a solid balance sheet, and a valuation that still looks reasonable versus growth potential, Manulife is positioned to deliver both income and capital appreciation over the next half‑decade.

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