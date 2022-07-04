Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

3 Canadian Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

Are you searching for Canadian stocks that could make great long-term picks? Here are three top stocks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Canadian stock market features many outstanding companies. Some of the most established companies in the country could be great stocks to hold over the long term. When looking for stocks that you intend to hold over a long period, investors should note whether that company has a history of leading its industry. Companies that have been able to do so stand the best chance at outlasting competition over the long term. In this article, I’ll discuss three Canadian stocks that would make great long-term picks.

A very important company

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is the first stock that I’d recommend that investors consider holding over the long term. This is because Canadian National plays such an important role in the Canadian economy. It leads the Canadian railway industry, as the largest railway operator in the country. Its track covers nearly 33,000 km and spans from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. Importantly, there doesn’t seem to be a viable alternative to the railway industry. This could keep demand for this industry very high over the coming years.

Canadian National has a long history of increasing its dividend. In fact, it has managed to increase dividend distributions in each of the past 25 years. That makes it one of only 11 TSX-listed companies to accomplish the same feat. Over the past five years, Canadian National stock has gained nearly 40% even without accounting for dividends. This is a dominant company with a history of excellence.

Choose one of the banks

Investors should also consider buying shares of one or more of the Big Five banks. This is because the Canadian banking industry is highly regulated. That makes it difficult for new and smaller companies to displace the industry leaders. As a result, the companies leading the Canadian banking industry have been able to establish very formidable moats. Generally, I tend to suggest that Canadians simply buy shares of the bank they do business with. However, if you wanted to choose another one, I’d recommend Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS).

The reason I like Bank of Nova Scotia is because of its focus on its international presence. There are two major benefits that I see here. First, this geographic diversification provides the company with stability, should one region be affected by a negative economic event. Second, it provides Bank of Nova Scotia with more opportunities to grow. In fact, in its latest earnings presentation, the company reported that its international business was a major driver of company growth. The Canadian banks are great long-term holds, but Bank of Nova Scotia gets my top mention.

This financial institution is a great stock

Finally, investors should consider buying shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM). Through its subsidiaries, this company operates a portfolio with about $725 billion of assets under management. It has exposure to the infrastructure, real estate, renewable utility, and private equity markets.

Brookfield has been an outstanding stock over the past five years. During that period, the stock has gained nearly 73% even without accounting for its dividend. Speaking of which, Brookfield has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past nine years. That stable dividend should entice prospective investors as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, and Canadian National Railway.

More on Investing

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Economists: 100% Chance of a Super Rate Hike in 9 Days

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The worries of homebuyers and homeowners will compound further if the Bank of Canada pushes through a super rate hike…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now and offer RRSP investors at shot at attractive total returns.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

1 Wonderful Stock to Buy in July 2022

| Joey Frenette

TFI International (TSX:TFII)(NYSE:TFII) stock is a dividend-growth stud that has sold off way too much amid rising recession fears.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Investing

3 Cheap (Under-$20) Stocks That Could Give Good Returns

| Sneha Nahata

These cheap stocks have strong growth prospects and could deliver solid returns.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

2 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy for a Massive Discount

| Adam Othman

Canadian growth stocks have been largely neglected by investors, but a few could be excellent deals for investors with long…

Read more »

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Energy Stocks

2 Oil Stocks That Could Be Poised for a Big Drop

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two oil stocks have shown weakness in the last 10 days, but the bullish sentiment on oil markets could reverse…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

With the Cannabis Industry Trading Ultra-Cheap, Organigram Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy!

| Daniel Da Costa

After selling off for years, Organigram stock now offers tonnes of value and is easily one of the best cannabis…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Dived 25% Last Quarter

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent big losses, BlackBerry stock has the potential to yield outstanding returns in the long term.

Read more »