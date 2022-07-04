Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Economists: 100% Chance of a Super Rate Hike in 9 Days

Economists: 100% Chance of a Super Rate Hike in 9 Days

The worries of homebuyers and homeowners will compound further if the Bank of Canada pushes through a super rate hike on July 13, 2022.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Economists don’t see the Bank of Canada backtracking on its plan to implement a super rate hike on July 13, 2022. As early as the second installment of the rate-hike campaign in April, Governor Tiff Macklem intimated rapid increases to borrowing costs could follow to tame surging inflation.

After three hikes this year, the central bank’s policy rate has risen to 1.5%. Nine days from now, the benchmark could be 2.25% because a 75–basis-point increase looms large. Homebuyers and homeowners are starting to feel the chill from multiple rate hikes. It should also cool housing demand and drive away prospective homebuyers from the real estate market.

Negative impact

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) reports that home sales in May 2022, fell almost 22% from the same month in 2021. Shaun Cathcart, CREA’s senior economist, said, “Ultimately this has been expected and forecast for some time, a slowdown to more normal levels of sales activity and a flattening out of prices.   

Cathcart added, “What is surprising is how fast we got here.” CREA said the continuous rate-hike negatively impacts Canadians with existing mortgages or lining up to obtain one. The association expects a 14.7% decline in home sales in 2022 versus 2021. While it predicts sales to edge back by 2.8% in 2023, CREA said there would be little price relief.

Tougher mortgage stress tests

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) toughened the mortgage stress test for uninsured mortgages borrowers last month. However, the main financial services regulator is prepared to make changes to the qualifying rules. Ben Gully, deputy superintendent of supervision, confirmed OSFI’s readiness to revisiting the stress test level before year-end if conditions change.

Crumbling expectations

Robert Kavcic, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said investors and multiple-property buyers widely expected home prices to keep rising. Unfortunately, their expectations began crumbling since the initial rate hike. For Canadians seeking exposure to the real estate sector, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are profitable investment options.

Instead of owning an investment property, you’d be a pseudo-landlord when purchasing real estate stocks. The dividends from REITs can take the place of rental income. More importantly, you eliminate the headaches related to direct ownership such as maintenance cost, taxes, insurance, and vacancies, among others.

Among the most stable REIT today is Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.U). At only $14.55 per share, investors are up 4.51% and partakes of the hefty 7.65% dividend. A $78,500 position will generate $500.44 in monthly passive income.

This $882.37 million REIT owns and operates grocery-anchored real estate in the United States. Its CEO Blair Welch said the unique defensive nature of grocery real estate can endure all market conditions. In Q1 2022, net operating income increased 38.2% year over year.

Hard swing

Amy Peng, an associate economics professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, is sure that as long as inflation is climbing in the United States, Canada’s inflation will rise, too. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its interest rate by 0.75% recently. Thus, economists expect the BoC to take a hard swing against inflation also with the same percentage hike this month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now and offer RRSP investors at shot at attractive total returns.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This Stable, Undervalued REIT Offers Some of the Highest Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want stable passive income that sets you up for long-term growth, this is the top REIT to consider…

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Happy Retirement: Do 1 Thing 1st, Then Go All Out on Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians using their TFSAs to save for the future need only one foolproof plan to ensure a happy retirement.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Years

| Robin Brown

Want to upgrade your passive-income investment portfolio? There are plenty of cheap, quality dividend stocks. Here are three to buy…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in July

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can generate outsized gains by adding undervalued stocks such as Northland Power to their equity portfolios in 2022.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income ETFs to Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

Unlike stocks, distribution-focused ETFs may not offer an equally healthy capital-appreciation potential, but they might still be worth buying.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top Total-Return Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and currently trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best TSX Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Monthly

| Robin Brown

Looking to earn monthly passive income from top dividend stocks? Here are three fresh ideas for July 2022.

Read more »