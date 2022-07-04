Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Boost Your Income With These 3 Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Boost Your Income With These 3 Dividend Stocks

Find out which three stocks could boost passive income in your TFSA!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investing in a Tax-Free Savings Account (or TFSA) can be a great way to improve your finances. This is because any returns generated in one of these accounts can be withdrawn tax free. By taking advantage of that over the long run, investors could potentially snowball their accounts much faster than they’d be able to do in a taxable account. In this article, I’ll discuss three stocks that could help you boost your income using a TFSA.

A relatively overlooked company

When investors gather around to talk about their favourite companies, it’s very unlikely that anyone ever mentions Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). However, I think more investors should start paying attention to this company. It operates more than 14,000 locations across 24 countries. You may recognize it for its Mac’s and Alimentation Couche-Tard stores; however, this company also operates under many other banners. This includes Daisy Mart, On the Run, Circle K, and many more.

Over the past five years, Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend has grown from $0.045 per share to $0.11 per share. Although that’s a relatively small dividend, its growth is tremendous (CAGR of 19.6%). If we use a conservative growth rate of 10% from here, investors could be looking at a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share in five years’ time. With a payout ratio of only 12%, investors could expect to see this company continue to comfortably increase its dividend in the coming years.

One of the fastest growing dividends around

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a dividend company that all TFSA investors should consider holding in their portfolios. If you’re solely interested in dividend growth, then there are few companies better. Over the past eight years, goeasy has grown its dividend at a CAGR of 34.5%. That greatly outpaces the inflation rate.

For those that are unfamiliar, goeasy operates two distinct business lines. The first of these is easyfinancial, which provides high-interest loans to subprime borrowers. It also operates easyhome, which sells furniture and other home goods on a rent-to-own basis. In an economy where consumers are looking for ways to improve their finances, goeasy’s business looks increasingly attractive.

Dividend excellence

When it comes to dividend investing in Canada, there’s one company that should appear on your radar every time. That’s Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS). It seems like an “easy answer” to give someone if you’re asked to recommend a solid dividend stock. However, that comes with good reason. Fortis currently holds a 47-year dividend-growth streak. That gives it the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada.

Fortis may be able to increase its dividend so consistently due to the nature of its business. It provides regulated gas and electric utilities to more than three million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. For the most part, that business model provides Fortis with a stable and predictable source of revenue. In turn, that allows the company to consistently prepare for each dividend distribution and allow for increases every year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Investing

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Investing

2 Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip in July

| Daniel Da Costa

Many stocks are undervalued right now, but these two outstanding growth stocks offer unbelievable value for investors looking to buy…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Opportune Time for Investing in Canada: 3 Value Stocks to Buy Now

| Puja Tayal

A good time to invest in stocks is when the market is in a downturn. Now is an opportune time…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Stocks for Beginners

Why Bombardier Stock Crashed Over 35% in June

| Jitendra Parashar

Bombardier’s stock price has been consistently falling for the last five months.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Jed Lloren

Do you have $5,000 you’re looking to invest? Here are three stocks worth holding for the next 20 years!

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Investing

3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX stocks are on sale today for buy-and-hold investors.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks remain dirt cheap for investors to consider picking up, with plenty of room for growth in essential…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

3 Canadian Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

| Jed Lloren

Are you searching for Canadian stocks that could make great long-term picks? Here are three top stocks!

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Economists: 100% Chance of a Super Rate Hike in 9 Days

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The worries of homebuyers and homeowners will compound further if the Bank of Canada pushes through a super rate hike…

Read more »