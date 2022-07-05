Home » Investing » 2 of the Most Resilient Growth Stocks to Buy Now

2 of the Most Resilient Growth Stocks to Buy Now

These two top stocks offer tonnes of growth potential but can also protect your capital today, making them some of the best to buy now.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

After the stock market correction that we saw in the first half of 2022, many growth stocks have lost tonnes of value and have quickly become some of the best stocks to buy now.

Growth stocks aren’t all the same, though. While there are some that are ultra-cheap and could continue to sell off if the market environment worsens, there are also defensive growth stocks that continue to protect investors’ capital much better.

Defensive growth stocks can be more resilient and less volatile than traditional growth stocks, such as an early stage tech company. And over the long run, they continue to offer attractive potential.

The majority of these stocks are still selling off and, therefore, offering long-term investors the chance to buy at a discount.

However, because they’re selling off to a lesser degree, they’re also showing how well they can protect investors’ capital. And because they have such high-quality and defensive operations, they continue to generate attractive cash flow as well.

So, if you’re worried about a recession or just looking for high-quality growth stocks that can perform well in this environment, then here are two of the best to buy now.

One of the best long-term growth stocks to buy now

One of the best and most consistent growth stocks in Canada over the last decade and a highly resilient stock to buy now is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

The stock has grown rapidly for years, mostly by acquisition. However, despite this long-term strategy, Couche-Tard’s operations are all highly defensive.

Couche-Tard owns both gas stations and convenience stores all over the world. These are businesses that do see impacts on sales from recessions or factors like surging inflation. However, the impact on sales is much less than on other discretionary businesses.

Therefore, a stock like Couche-Tard may fall in value slightly if the valuation investors are willing to pay falls. But the impact it sees on its finances should be minimal and, more importantly, manageable.

Furthermore, because Couche-Tard is such a high-quality operator and always looking to grow value over the long haul, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the stock use an opportunity like this pullback in markets to make more acquisitions at attractive valuations.

Therefore, it’s certainly one of the best growth stocks to buy and hold through this environment and beyond.

A high-quality wellness company offering years of growth potential

Another one of the very best and most reliable growth stocks to buy for this environment is Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL).

Jamieson is actually another long-term growth stock, much like Couche-Tard. The company hasn’t grown as much by acquisition and has also generated attractive organic growth in recent years. With that being said, though, Jamieson just made a major acquisition of a U.S supplement business, which improves its long-term potential considerably.

What’s so attractive about Jamieson Wellness is that because it sells vitamins and other wellness products, its sales are highly robust, making the stock one of the best to buy and hold for years.

It offers an impressive balance of defence and long-term growth potential, which is why it’s one of the best stocks you can buy today.

After its recent acquisition, the stock surged slightly, as it was clear what a bright future the company has. However, with market conditions worsening since then, Jamieson’s stock is once again trading at an attractive discount, making it one of the best defensive growth stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Investing

falling red arrow and lifting
Investing

2 TSX Growth Stocks With Solid Businesses Worth Buying on the Dip

| Sneha Nahata

The stocks of these high-quality companies could compound investors’ wealth in the long term.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy as Valuations Come Down

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top TSX stocks that may be worth a look for investors looking to pick up equities at…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Investors: Avoid the Next Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG)

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Here’s what investors can learn from Voyager’s stumble and how to avoid the next blowup. 

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap, Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High Yields and Growing Distributions

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield stocks should be good to buy today for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

Bombardier Stock Falls After Reverse Split: Now What?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock is still set to double based on current performance, so don't let market volatility fool you!

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500? 3 TSX Stocks for Beginner Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor with only a bit of capital? Here are three stocks you can buy for $500!

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Selloff Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Jitendra Parashar

It could be the right time for long-term investors to focus on buying these quality selloff stocks right now instead…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

These 3 Unique TSX Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) and three dividend-growth stars could rise again on the back of the next bull market.

Read more »