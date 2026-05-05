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Why These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Be Huge Winners This Year

Two TSX growth stocks are riding hot themes — AI infrastructure and silver — with fresh results that keep the hype alive.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Celestica is benefiting from AI and data-centre spending, with revenue and guidance jumping, but the stock is pricey.
  • Aya Gold & Silver is growing production and profits as silver demand rises, yet execution and silver prices must cooperate.
  • Both could keep winning if trends stay strong, but high valuations leave little room for bad news.
10 stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver

Huge winners usually have two things going for them: a strong business trend and fresh numbers to back up the excitement. In this market, investors are watching companies tied to artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, critical metals, and precious metals.

Those themes still have momentum, but the best opportunities need more than a good story. They need revenue growth, improving earnings, and a clear path for more upside. These two stocks both fit that screen, though each comes with risks investors shouldn’t ignore.

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Source: Getty Images

CLS

Celestica (TSX:CLS) has turned into one of Canada’s most talked-about technology stocks, and for good reason. Celestica stock helps design, manufacture, and supply hardware for major customers across data centres, cloud computing, aerospace, defence, health tech, and industrial markets. Its biggest growth engine right now comes from AI infrastructure. As companies spend heavily on servers, networking equipment, and high-performance computing, Celestica stock has found itself in the right place at the right time.

The last year brought a sharp shift in how investors view the stock. Celestica stock no longer looks like a quiet manufacturing name, but a major AI infrastructure play. Its Connectivity and Cloud Solutions segment keeps driving growth, helped by demand from large cloud and data-centre customers. The company also won a program tied to a co-packaged optics Ethernet switch for a hyper-scaler customer, with production expected to ramp in 2027. That gives investors another reason to look beyond this year’s results.

Those results look impressive. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue jumped 53% year over year to US$4.05 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to US$2.16 from US$1.20. Adjusted operating margin hit 8%, a fresh milestone for the company. Celestica stock also raised its 2026 outlook to US$19 billion in revenue and US$10.15 in adjusted EPS. The catch? Valuation has already climbed. The stock recently traded around 51 times trailing earnings, so investors are paying up for growth. If AI spending slows, shares could pull back fast.

AYA

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) gives investors a very different kind of upside. It’s a Canadian precious metals company focused on Morocco, with its key asset being the Zgounder silver mine. Silver has attracted more attention as investors look at both precious metal demand and industrial demand from solar, electronics, and electrification. Aya sits in a sweet spot because it offers silver exposure, production growth, and a developing project pipeline.

The last year changed the story in a big way. Aya completed the ramp-up of Zgounder, turning stronger production into record financial results. It also advanced Boumadine, a project with major long-term potential. The company’s 2025 preliminary economic assessment for Boumadine outlined a base-case post-tax net present value of US$1.5 billion and an internal rate of return of 47%. That’s the kind of project data that can keep growth investors interested, especially when silver prices stay firm.

The earnings show real progress. Full-year 2025 revenue reached US$202 million, up fivefold from 2024. Net income came in at US$46 million, or US$0.32 per diluted share, compared with a loss the year before. Operating cash flow hit US$72 million, while cash and equivalents reached US$136 million at year-end. The stock isn’t cheap, though. Investors are already pricing in a lot of growth at 54.7 times earnings. Aya still needs strong silver prices, smooth mine execution, and steady progress at Boumadine to justify that optimism.

Bottom line

In short, Celestica stock offers a direct way to invest in AI infrastructure growth, backed by surging revenue and stronger guidance. Aya offers silver exposure with improving earnings and a bigger development story. Both stocks could be huge winners this year if their trends keep moving in the right direction. But neither one is a bargain-bin pick. Investors should treat them as exciting growth stocks, not risk-free rides.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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