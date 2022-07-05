Home » Investing » Double Your TFSA Savings With These TSX Stocks Under $30

Double Your TFSA Savings With These TSX Stocks Under $30

These TSX stocks have strong upside potential and could double returns in the long term, all while you collect dividends at a low cost.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best ways for Canadian investors to put their money aside. Keeping it in another savings account provides Motley Fool investors with a barrier to grow your funds and remove the temptation to spend them.

However, investors also know that right now hasn’t been the best time to invest. While it’s crucial to remain focused on your long-term goals and performance, that’s easy to say when TSX stocks aren’t down 14% from 52-week highs.

But if you can remain focused and put on some blinders, there are stocks on the TSX today that could double your savings. If you’re not investing and working towards those long-term goals, you’re only doing yourself a disservice. So, let’s look at two TSX stocks trading under $30 that have superior growth potential.

Quebecor

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) could soon become Canada’s fourth major telecommunications company. That’s all thanks to the recent move by Shaw to sell Freedom Mobile to the company. This would give Quebecor stock national coverage and expand its client base by a significant amount as 5G continues to expand.

Yet Quebecor has also been one of the TSX stocks managing strong returns in the last few years. Shares are only down 1.25% year to date, and up 239% in the last decade. The company continues to perform incredibly well in Québec, and now Quebecor stock has the opportunity to prove it can manage this on a national scale.

Quebecor has been a strong performer — not just in returns, but with its dividend, which is currently at 4.36%. Those dividends have grown at an astounding 36.22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last decade alone. Taken altogether, Quebecor stock has significant opportunities for Motley Fool investors on the TSX today for growth and income at just $27.50 per share.

NorthWest Healthcare

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is another company that’s done well as of late compared to other TSX stocks. The real estate investment trust (REIT) could generate incredible funds through its dividends and stable growth, as it continues to expand.

NorthWest stock currently offers a global portfolio that’s been growing by leaps and bounds over the last few years. It’s purchased a healthcare REIT in Australia, healthcare properties in Netherlands, and, most recently, in the United States. Low interest rates during the pandemic allowed the company to see an increase in lease renewals. Now, it offers an average 14-year lease agreement.

NorthWest stock consistently achieves profitability, reaching record revenue and net asset value again and again. Yet it still trades at just $12.20 per share, down 9% year to date. That’s even while it trades at 6.73 times earnings with a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Overall, NorthWest stock has a significant opportunity for a rebound in share price, as it’s a solid long-term performer. Further, Motley Fool investors can bring in income that will last a lifetime from its investment in the healthcare space.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Investing

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Paying Passive-Income Stocks to Buy in July

| Jitendra Parashar

These three passive-income stocks could be safe bets in July, as recession fears continue to hurt sentiments.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy during a tech correction? Here are my three top picks!

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold REIT Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three REIT stocks provide a solid path towards growth after the bear market and steady passive income through dividends…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Growth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Market Pullback

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors finally have another chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Stocks for Beginners

Newbie Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Habitual Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

First-time investors can mitigate market risks and earn passive income like veteran players by limiting exposure to two blue-chip assets.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Investing

2 TSX Growth Stocks With Solid Businesses Worth Buying on the Dip

| Sneha Nahata

The stocks of these high-quality companies could compound investors’ wealth in the long term.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy as Valuations Come Down

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top TSX stocks that may be worth a look for investors looking to pick up equities at…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Investors: Avoid the Next Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG)

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Here’s what investors can learn from Voyager’s stumble and how to avoid the next blowup. 

Read more »