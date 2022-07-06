Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 1 Big Reason to Buy BlackBerry Stock on the Dip

1 Big Reason to Buy BlackBerry Stock on the Dip

BlackBerry stock might not remain cheap for very long, as its long-term fundamentals continue to improve.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) stock has started July on a strong note, as it has inched up by more than 6% in the first couple of sessions of the month to $7.36 per share. Nonetheless, BB stock still trades with big 38% year-to-date losses after losing 25% of its value in the last quarter amid a tech sector-wide selloff.

In this article, I’ll highlight a big reason that makes BlackBerry stock worth buying on the recent dip to hold for the long term. But first, let’s take a closer look at its ongoing financial growth trends.

While BlackBerry has expanded its presence in the IoT (internet of things) segment lately with its key focus on automotive technologies, enterprise cybersecurity solutions remains its core business. On June 23, the tech firm announced its quarter of the fiscal year 2023 (ended in May) financial results. During the quarter, BlackBerry’s total IoT segment revenue jumped by 19% YoY (year over year) to US$51 million, as it maintained the momentum of new design wins in the fast-growing automotive domain.

Similarly, the demand for its cybersecurity solutions is also improved, which helped it post a 6% YoY increase in its sales from the segment to US$113 million. With this, BB registered US$31 million in adjusted net loss for the May quarter — much narrower compared to analysts’ expectation of a $38.8 million loss, despite its ongoing sizable investment in the business.

One big reason to buy BB stock

Clearly, the cybersecurity business makes up a major portion of BlackBerry’s total revenue right now. During the global pandemic phase, most businesses tried to build or improve their online presence, accelerating the demand for BlackBerry’s enterprise cybersecurity solutions. In the May quarter, the Waterloo-based tech company continued to post decent sales growth for the cybersecurity segment, as the demand remains high amid rising online security threats and data theft incidents. However, this is not the main reason why I expect its BB stock to yield outstanding returns in the long run. Instead, I see massive future growth potential in its machine learning and artificial intelligence-based tech solutions for the automotive industry.

BlackBerry’s QNX operating system continues to rule the automotive software industry, as it’s currently embedded in more than 215 vehicles across the globe. More importantly, its futuristic IVY platform could turn out to be a game changer, as the demand for electric and self-driving vehicles continues to increase amid the ongoing mobility revolution. IVY is a scalable, intelligent vehicle data platform that BlackBerry started developing in December 2020 in partnership with Amazon Web Services.

This data platform is capable of giving automakers access to in-vehicle sensor data in real time and utilizing it to provide better features and functionalities. As the automotive industry is going through significant changes, the demand for such connected vehicle data platforms is likely to skyrocket in the coming years, which could exponentially accelerate BlackBerry’s financial growth in the long term.

Given that, a recent sharp drop in BB stock could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy an amazing growth stock at a big bargain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

3 Tech ETFs to Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

There is a lot of variety and diversity regarding tech ETFs. You can stick to the mainstream ones or pick…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Jumps 10% on Tuesday: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock made its highest single-day climb since last May. So, is it time to buy the stock?

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 6

| Jitendra Parashar

While falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX Composite today, tech stocks may remain volatile, as investors eye the latest…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

3 Mid-Cap Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns in the Long Run

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth potential and discounted stock prices, these three mid-cap stocks could double your investments over the next…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks You Should Load Up on Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top TSX stocks offer long-term growth that investors shouldn't miss out on, especially at these ultra-low levels.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to buy during a tech correction? Here are my three top picks!

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock’s Turnaround Could Be Fierce

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a magnificent growth stocks that Canadian investors may wish to average down into for their TFSAs.

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

3 Killer Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Today While it’s Down 77% YTD

| Jitendra Parashar

These three key reasons make Shopify stock worth buying today for the long term.

Read more »